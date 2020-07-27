Left Menu
Indian Mission inaugurates reconstructed Goddess Kali Mandir in Natore, Bangladesh

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Monday inaugurated a reconstructed 300-years-old Kali Mandir in Natore District in northern Bangladesh.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:43 IST
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak during a video conference on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Monday inaugurated a reconstructed 300-years-old Kali Mandir in Natore District in northern Bangladesh. "HC @rivagdas & Hon'ble State ICT minister @zapalak inaugurated the reconstructed Sri Sri Joy Kali Matar Mandir, Natore on 27/7/20. Hon'ble MP, Md. Shafiqul Islam and Hon'ble Mayor, Uma Chowdhury Jolly were present. 300 year old temple's reconstruction was supported by Govt of India," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh wrote on Twitter.

In a video conference, Ganguly said they are pleased to have supported the renovation of one of the oldest temples of Bangladesh, as per local media reports. According to United News of Bangladesh, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the reconstruction of Sree Sree JoyKali Matar Temple at Lalbazar was signed on October 23, 2016.

The project was executed by the Sree Sree JoyKali Matar Temple Committee with an Indian grant assistance of (Bangladesh Taka) Tk 97 lakh and a total cost of Tk 1.33 crore under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Scheme of Government of India. Sree Sree JoyKali Matar temple is approximately 300 years old and is one of the oldest temples situated in Natore.

It was built around the beginning of 18th century by Shri Dayaram Roy (1680-1760), the influential Dewan of Queen Bhahani (1716-1795) of Natore and the founder of Dighapatia Royal Family. Various religious festivals such as Durga and Kali Puja are celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm every year. The compound of the temple also houses a Lord Shiva temple.

The completion of the project is an example of India's efforts in preservation of the ancient monuments and heritage of Bangladesh's history, culture and traditions. (ANI)

