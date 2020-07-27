Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryanair will not cut UK-Spain flights after 'panicked' British quarantine move

It was too early, however, to say whether there would be an uptick to alternative destinations. Ryanair will this week launch a legal challenge against a similar 14-day quarantine introduced by the Irish government, which has only exempted 14 countries, including Greece and Italy but not Spain, the United Kingdom or the United States, O'Leary said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:42 IST
Ryanair will not cut UK-Spain flights after 'panicked' British quarantine move
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ryanair has no plans to reduce capacity to Spain after the British government advised against non-essential travel to the country due to COVID-19, a move Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary called a "badly managed over-reaction".

Britain on Saturday reimposed a two-week quarantine on travellers arriving from Spain after a surge of coronavirus cases, reversing a decision to drop the requirement on July 10. "It seems to be a badly managed over-reaction," O'Leary said on a call with investors in which he said the British government "panicked" instead of focusing on restricting travel to specific regions with high infection rates.

"There is no scientific basis for a national restriction," O'Leary said. Asked if Ryanair would reduce capacity between the two countries, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan told Reuters: "We have no plans to cut capacity in the medium term."

Ryanair had seen a dip in bookings to Spain for the coming 2-3 weeks as a result of the spike in infections, with the dip becoming more pronounced over the weekend as Britain moved to impose the quarantine, O'Leary said. It was too early, however, to say whether there would be an uptick to alternative destinations.

Ryanair will this week launch a legal challenge against a similar 14-day quarantine introduced by the Irish government, which has only exempted 14 countries, including Greece and Italy but not Spain, the United Kingdom or the United States, O'Leary said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Natalie Portman getting 'jacked' to play 'Mighty Thor'

Actor Natalie Portman says she is training hard to play The Mighty Thor in Marvel Studios upcoming Thor Love and Thunder. The actor is reprising her character of Jane Foster from Thor and Thor The Dark World. The new film, which will be d...

Due to 'right decisions taken at right time' India better placed in COVID-19 fight: PM Modi

India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19 as a result of right decisions taken at the right time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that the country has expanded its health in...

CM Gehlot speaks to PM on political situation in Rajasthan, CLP submits memorandum to Prez

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state, while the Congress Legislature Party CLP has submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind. Gehlot had...

Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer resigns

Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer has tendered his resignation from the post, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has accepted the resignation of lyer w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020