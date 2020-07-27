Left Menu
Four Turkish soldiers die, 27 injured after bus topples in south

Four Turkish soldiers and two drivers died and 27 other troops were injured on Monday after a bus carrying them toppled in the southern province of Mersin, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said. A technical failure and faded brakes caused the accident, Akar said after visiting the scene of the accident.

A technical failure and faded brakes caused the accident, Akar said after visiting the scene of the accident. An inspection would determine the exact cause of the crash, he added. The 27 injured soldiers were taken to hospital, four of whom were intubated, he said.

