Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. How a U.S. Navy base in the Gulf tackles coronavirus

At the U.S. Navy's main base in the Gulf, military staff are strictly abiding by rules to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. The Bahrain base houses the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (USNAVCENT), operating in the Gulf amid high tensions between Iran and the United States. One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said. Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, "Fists up! Fight back!" U.S. Republicans to unveil coronavirus aid proposal as time runs out on jobless benefits

U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday are expected to unveil a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, a starting point for negotiations with Democrats as unemployment benefits that have kept millions Americans afloat are set to expire. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Sunday that the plan just needed a few clarifications before Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could unveil it on Monday afternoon. On Chicago's South Side, some violence-weary residents open to federal investigators

Many Chicagoans vehemently oppose President Donald Trump's pledge to send federal officers to the third-largest U.S. city, after seeing camouflaged agents deployed in Portland club and tear-gas anti-racism protesters. But in South and West Side neighborhoods hit hardest by a recent spike in gang violence, some Chicago residents welcomed the move and said federal agents may be able to help solve crimes. White House, Senate Republicans reach agreement on coronavirus aid bill, Meadows says

The White House and Senate Republicans have reached "an agreement in principle" on the next coronavirus relief bill, a White House official said on Sunday. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters in the Capitol that the legislative proposal has a handful of issues he hopes will be resolved "in the next hours" and the package will likely be unveiled Monday afternoon. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the package will contain extended unemployment benefits with 70% "wage replacement." The U.S. has more COVID-19 testing than most. So why is it falling so short?

The United States might have more COVID-19 testing capacity than any other country. So why have we seen laboratories overwhelmed and many patients again waiting a week or more for results? At the heart of the crisis is a reliance by public and private labs on automated testing equipment that locks them in to using proprietary chemical kits and other tools made by a handful of manufacturers. Civil rights pioneer, congressman John Lewis to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

Civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis will lie in state at the Capitol Building on Monday and Tuesday, allowing time for socially distanced tributes to the protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. A Democratic member of Congress from Atlanta since 1987, Lewis endured numerous beatings and arrests in his lifelong fight against segregation and for racial justice. He died on July 17 of pancreatic cancer at age 80. Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally. Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 to 423,855 on Sunday, just one place behind California, which now leads the country with 448,497 cases. New York is in third place with 415,827 cases. Rare Hawaiian hurricane, packing strong winds and rains, approaches islands

Hurricane Douglas bore down on Hawaii on Sunday packing torrential rains and damaging winds as it churned just east of the islands in the central Pacific, forecasters said, with one local leader urging residents to be prepared for the worst. Douglas was expected to make landfall or pass close to the main Hawaiian islands from Maui to Kauai later in the day or into the evening, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Sirens blared on Maui on Sunday morning as palm trees swayed in the wind and white-cap waves crashed against the island's shores, video aired on local television showed. Hanna pummels Texas coast with strong winds, heavy rain

Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, left a trail of destruction along the Texas coast on Sunday, downing power lines, flooding streets and toppling 18-wheeler trucks as torrential rains threatened the area. Hanna came ashore on Padre Island on Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity and later made a second landfall in Kenedy County, Texas. It swept through a part of the state hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. By Sunday, it had weakened to a tropical depression.