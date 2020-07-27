Minnesota rodeo crowd size raises concern

Left Menu
The latest order from Gov Tim Walz limits outdoor events and entertainment to 250 people who are socially distanced. The stands remained full or nearly full for the three days of the 65th annual North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie in northern Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported. “It felt like normal for once,” he said. “It really didn't feel like other places in the state.”

PTI | Effie | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:54 IST
Thousands showed up for what is known as Minnesota's largest outdoor rodeo, packing the stands for the three-day event despite orders to limit crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state Department of Health and the Minnesota Attorney General's Office imposed a spectator limit at the event. The latest order from Gov Tim Walz limits outdoor events and entertainment to 250 people who are socially distanced.

The stands remained full or nearly full for the three days of the 65th annual North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie in northern Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported. The event's organiser, Cimarron Pitzen, wrote on a Facebook post before the event that he would not stand in the way of people coming to protest what he describes as “ridiculous Government Over Reach” and their right to assemble.

Billy Hampton, a saddle bronc rider from White Bear Lake, said he didn't see many face masks. “It felt like normal for once,” he said. “It really didn't feel like other places in the state.”

