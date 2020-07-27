Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open in 70 countries starting Aug. 26
Director Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet," delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic, will debut in cinemas in over 70 countries starting Aug. 26, AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. movie studio said on Monday.
The film will open in select U.S. cities over Labor Day weekend, Warner Bros. said in a statement. Labor Day is Sept. 7.
