Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two protesters die after clashes with police in Baghdad, medics and security sources say

Clashes between Iraqi protesters and security forces in central Baghdad killed at least two demonstrators overnight, security and medical sources said on Monday. It was the first such deadly incident in months at Tahrir Square, which became a symbol of anti-government protests during months-long mass unrest last year.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 28-07-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 03:24 IST
Two protesters die after clashes with police in Baghdad, medics and security sources say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Clashes between Iraqi protesters and security forces in central Baghdad killed at least two demonstrators overnight, security and medical sources said on Monday.

It was the first such deadly incident in months at Tahrir Square, which became a symbol of anti-government protests during months-long mass unrest last year. The protesters had begun marching from Tahrir to nearby Tayaran Square chanting about worsening power cuts during a heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

Security forces tried to contain the march and fired tear gas, according to police, medics and protesters. The protesters threw stones and petrol bombs, a security source said. Two protesters who were at the demonstration, and Ali Bayati, a member of Iraq's semi-official High Commission for Human Rights, said security forces had fired live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in a televised speech later on Monday that the protests "are a legitimate right and the security forces do not have the permission to fire even one bullet in the direction of the protesters". He said he had opened an investigation and demanded results within 72 hours.

Military spokesman Yehia Rasool said in a statement that security forces had been given strict instructions not to use force against protesters unless necessary. Medics at two hospitals in Baghdad said two men had been hit in the head and neck with tear gas canisters and died of their injuries. More than 26 protesters were wounded and several members of the security forces suffered minor injuries, police said.

Iraq's biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out last October and continued for several months, with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and the removal of the ruling elite, which they said was corrupt. Nearly 500 people were killed. The protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who was replaced in May by Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief.

Sporadic demonstrations have resumed in recent weeks in several Iraqi provinces, most recently over lack of electricity. Clashes between security forces and protesters erupted again later on Monday in Baghdad and in other provinces.

A protester named Hussein described the death of one demonstrator in the overnight clashes. "When Latif was martyred, he was holding only the flag. He didn't drop the flag until he was shot at by the police," he said. "He was just like any other young man at Tahrir Square, demanding rights for his family, for the people and for his children's future."

On Monday night, three rockets hit Iraq's Taji military base that houses U.S.-led coalition troops, but no casualties were reported, the military said in a statement. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Shortly later, two explosions hit Camp Speicher, a former U.S. base outside Tikrit, but caused no casualties, the military said, without giving further details.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq PM orders probe after 2 protesters killed in clashes

Iraqs prime minister said Monday he had ordered an investigation into the killing of two anti-government protesters, saying security forces were not authorised to fire a single bullet toward the demonstrators. Twenty-one protesters were a...

UN: Libya's Central Bank to undergo much-anticipated audit

The United Nations announced on Monday that Libyan officials are allowing a long-sought external audit of the countrys Central Bank to go ahead, a breakthrough that could pave the way for an end to a crippling oil blockade. Libyas oil and m...

Martinez returns to rotation as Cards visit Twins

Two-time All-Star Carlos Martinez makes his first start in almost two years on Tuesday night when the St. Louis Cardinals kick off a seven-game road trip against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. The 28-year-old right-hander last started ...

Trump lawyers renew legal assault on tax records subpoena

President Donald Trumps lawyers filed fresh arguments Monday to try to block or severely limit a criminal subpoena for his tax records, calling it a harassment of the president. Lawyers filed a rewritten lawsuit in Manhattan federal court t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020