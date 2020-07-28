First US presidential debate to be held on September 29

Left Menu
The first debate in the run-up to the US presidential election will be held on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said in a statement on Monday.

US President Donald Trump (L) and his Democrat contender Joe Biden (R). Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The first debate in the run-up to the US presidential election will be held on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said in a statement on Monday. "CPD is pleased to announce that the first presidential debate will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic and held at the Health Education Campus (HEC) in Cleveland, OH," the commission said, listing September 29 as the date for the event.

US President Donald Trump is facing his Democrat challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden in the November 3 election. The CPD said the second debate between Trump and Biden will be on October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, while the third will be on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

There will also be a vice-presidential debate on October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City between Vice-President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger for the post, yet to be announced by Biden. All debates will be 90 minutes long and will run from 9 pm to 10:30 pm (ET) without commercials, and be broadcast live by the White House pool networks, the statement said. (Sputnik/ANI)

