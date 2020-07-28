Left Menu
Nepal ruling party's Standing Committee meet cancelled until further notice

The Standing Committee (SC) meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday (local time) has been postponed for an indefinite period.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 12:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Standing Committee (SC) meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday (local time) has been postponed for an indefinite period. "Necessary consultations and homework have to be done between the two-party chairpersons to decide the proposal as per the decision and direction of the meeting of the secretariat. A meeting of the party's standing committee scheduled for 11:00 am today has been postponed," Surya Thapa, Press Advisor to PM Oli.

NCP sources told the local media that the SC meeting has been postponed to allow time for Prime Minister KP Oli and Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal to narrow down differences and finalise agendas for the meeting in line with the Secretariat decision. The Standing Committee has been in deadlock for a long time as Oli and Dahal have not been able to resolve their differences on some thorny issues in the party.

The intra-party feud has deepened further after the Dahal-Nepal camp started demanding Oli's resignation. On the other hand, Oli is adamant about not resigning from both of his posts.

With both the leaders not budging an inch from their respective stances, several one-on-one meetings between the two in the past ended inconclusively. The Standing Committee meeting which started since June 24 has been postponed time and again after Oli's resignation entered as an agenda in the meeting.

The dispute is primarily centred on whether Oli should resign from the post of chairman immediately or through the upcoming general convention in line with the statute of the party. Senior leaders Jhala Nath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, and Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha had urged Chairman Dahal not to postpone Tuesday's SC meeting, suggesting the latter sort out the issue at the meeting itself.

Even though the Dahal-Nepal group was preparing not to stop the SC meeting, the Oli group had said the SC meeting would take place only after Oli and Dahal strike a deal on the disputed issue. (ANI)

