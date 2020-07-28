Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-HSBC aims to double number of senior Black staff by 2025- memo

HSBC aims to double the number of Black staff in senior roles by 2025, Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in an internal memo, as the bank attempts to take action against discrimination and create opportunities for advancement in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:36 IST
EXCLUSIVE-HSBC aims to double number of senior Black staff by 2025- memo

HSBC aims to double the number of Black staff in senior roles by 2025, Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in an internal memo, as the bank attempts to take action against discrimination and create opportunities for advancement in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Black employees at the bank have said in internal meetings that they have felt overlooked for career opportunities and "uninspired by the lack of senior role models", Quinn said in a memo to all staff seen by Reuters on Monday.

A spokeswoman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo. HSBC held meetings with Black staff following the spotlight put on systemic racism in the United States and worldwide after the killing of George Floyd in May.

Black employees in those meetings said "HSBC has not been strong or vocal enough as an organisation on matters that concern them," Quinn told staff in the memo. In response Quinn said the bank would aim to double by 2025 the number of Black staff at "GCB3" or higher level, a senior rank in the firm's hierarchy equivalent to director.

The bank did not say what proportion of its current senior employees are Black. "The Black Lives Matter movement has rightly created more urgent demand for action," Quinn said.

"I want us to be judged by the concrete, sustainable actions we take to be a more diverse and inclusive bank." The move by HSBC to promote and hire more senior Black employees follows similar moves by other banks around the world including Goldman Sachs and Lloyds Banking Group .

HSBC has also hired a recruiting firm to help it engage Black and ethnically diverse talent for leadership roles, Quinn said. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, writing by Lawrence White, editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium's Antwerp province imposes curfew due to COVID-19

Brussels Belgium, July 28 SputnikANI Authorities of Belgiums northernmost Antwerp province have imposed a curfew from 1130 pm to 6 am and also ordered companies to return to remote work where possible, due to a sharp jump in the number of C...

Chainsmokers draw heat for Hamptons drive-in concert that NY Health Commissioner calls 'Public Health Threat'

American electronic DJ and production duo - The Chainsmokers are taking heat on social media for a controversial charity fundraiser held in the Hamptons at a 100-acre lot transformed into a drive-in for the concert. According to Variety, as...

World Nature Conservation Day: Bhumi Pednekar calls for environment consciousness

Climate Warrior and actor Bhumi Pednekar marked the World Nature Conservation Day on Tuesday by urging people to become environmentally conscious by changing their daily habits. Pednekar shared the message on environment conservation by sha...

David Willey excited after England call-up for Ireland series

England bowler David Willey seems pretty thrilled on being named in the ODI squad on Monday. The left-arm bowler wasnt included in Englands World Cup squad last year. England won the tournament after defeating New Zealand the basis of the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020