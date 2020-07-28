Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Greggs almost back to breakeven after virus blow

It added it could breakeven when sales reach about 80% of last year's level. CEO Roger Whiteside said Greggs had made a great start to 2020 before the pandemic hit, causing it to close its more than 2,000 stores for most of the second quarter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:56 IST
UK's Greggs almost back to breakeven after virus blow
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Sales at Greggs have almost recovered to breakeven levels following the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown, the British snack foods retailer said on Tuesday after it reported a plunge to first-half losses. The company, known for its sausage rolls, bakes and sandwiches, said sales at company-managed stores stood at 72% of the 2019 level in the most recent week. It added it could breakeven when sales reach about 80% of last year's level.

CEO Roger Whiteside said Greggs had made a great start to 2020 before the pandemic hit, causing it to close its more than 2,000 stores for most of the second quarter. The company said its shops had re-opened by July, offering a limited range of its best-sellers to takeaway customers, and that it had brought about 75% of staff back to work.

"Greggs is now well prepared to deal with the challenges of social distancing and operate through the conditions we are faced with," Whiteside said. The health crisis resulted in Greggs reporting a pretax loss of 65.2 million pounds ($83.9 million) for the six months to June 27, against a profit of 36.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales fell to 300.6 million pounds from 546.3 million. Shares in Greggs, which reached a high of 2,550 pence in January, were last down 0.6% at 1,447 pence.

The company burned though 4.4 million pounds a week during the lockdown, despite accessing government support to furlough staff and benefiting from business rate relief. It saw in total a cash outflow of 102.5 million pounds in the second quarter. The company issued 150 million pounds of bonds supported by a Bank of England facility to increase its liquidity, and said on Tuesday it was in talks with banking partners to access further medium-term financing.

It was also succeeding in negotiating rent reductions on its shops it said. ($1 = 0.7774 pounds)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Exeter Chiefs to discuss badge, mascot changes

Exeter Chiefs will hold a board meeting to discuss a possible rebranding of their badge and mascot, which feature a Native American, with a petition calling for an end to its use of harmful imagery garnering thousands of signatures.There is...

Belgium's Antwerp province imposes curfew due to COVID-19

Brussels Belgium, July 28 SputnikANI Authorities of Belgiums northernmost Antwerp province have imposed a curfew from 1130 pm to 6 am and also ordered companies to return to remote work where possible, due to a sharp jump in the number of C...

Chainsmokers draw heat for Hamptons drive-in concert that NY Health Commissioner calls 'Public Health Threat'

American electronic DJ and production duo - The Chainsmokers are taking heat on social media for a controversial charity fundraiser held in the Hamptons at a 100-acre lot transformed into a drive-in for the concert. According to Variety, as...

World Nature Conservation Day: Bhumi Pednekar calls for environment consciousness

Climate Warrior and actor Bhumi Pednekar marked the World Nature Conservation Day on Tuesday by urging people to become environmentally conscious by changing their daily habits. Pednekar shared the message on environment conservation by sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020