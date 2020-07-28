Indian man in Singapore pleads guilty of killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair: report

A 53-year-old Indian-origin man, who is suffering from delusional disorder, has pleaded guilty of killing his wife as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair, a media report said on Tuesday. Krishnan Raju, a self-employed bus driver ferrying factory workers and tourists, married his wife Waithena Vaithena Samy when she was 17 and was "very possessive of her" throughout the relationship of 28 years, Channel News Asia reported.

However, with time he started suspecting her of having an extramarital affair and often confronted her over the issue. In November, 2016 Krishnan stabbed his wife at their house and fled to his brother's place in Johor Bahru in Peninsula Malaysia, the report said. Later it was the couple's daughter Melissa, who was out at her cousin's place for dinner, returned home and discovered her mother's naked body lying in a pool of blood.

Krishnan returned to Singapore the next day and surrendered himself to the police. During the medical examination, a psychiatrist with the Institute of Mental Health, examined Krishnan and found that he suffered from delusional disorder.

While Krishnan's wife had been allegedly having an affair, authorities found that Krishnan did not have any concrete evidence to conclude that his wife was unfaithful, the report said. The investigating authorities also found that Krishnan was in a state of acute alcohol intoxication at the time of the offence, an opinion that differs from the defence psychiatrist'.

As the case had become complex over the matter if Krishnan was under the influence of alcohol while committing the murder or not, authorities convened a Newton's hearing before reaching a decision on the sentencing. A Newton hearing or inquiry is where the two sides offer such conflicting evidence that a judge sitting alone (that is, without a jury) tries to ascertain which party is telling the truth.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Han Ming Kuang and Li Yihong asked for 12 years' jail, noting that Krishnan does not have previous convictions and that he was suffering from a mental disorder. Defence lawyer Kalidass Murugaiyan asked for not more than eight years' jail, pointing out that Krishnan's mental illness had a direct causal link to his offence.

He said the dominant sentencing principles should be rehabilitation and prevention, adding that Krishnan had agreed to go for treatment..