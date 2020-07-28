Indian, Chinese troops completed disengagement at most locations, says China

Left Menu
Indian and Chinese frontline troops have completed disengagement at most locations, the Chinese government said on Tuesday, adding that the preparation is underway to hold the next round of military-level talks to resolve the border issues.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:19 IST
Chinese and Indian flags. Image Credit: ANI

Indian and Chinese frontline troops have completed disengagement at most locations, the Chinese government said on Tuesday, adding that the preparation is underway to hold the next round of military-level talks to resolve the border issues. "Chinese and Indian border troops on the frontline have disengaged in most locations. The 5th round of commander-level talks is currently under preparation to resolve the remaining issues," Chinese state media Global Times quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin as saying.

On Friday, India and China had held the 17th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) and agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), de-escalation from India-China border areas and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. The meeting came after it was reported that Chinese troops People's Liberation Army (PLA) were reluctant to de-escalate the situation on LAC as it has a continued deployment of around 40,000 troops in its front and depth areas for the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The fourth round of commander-level talks between Indian and Chinese troops was held on July 14. The meeting between Corps commander-level officers including Lt Gen Harinder Singh lasted for close to 15 hours. It started on July 14 at 11:30 am and ended at 2 am on July 15, the Indian sources said.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control since May. The tensions between the two neighbouring countries along the border escalated on June 15 face-off in Galwan Valley leading to casualties on both sides. India and China have held multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the matter. (ANI)

