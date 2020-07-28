Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin shopkeeper in UK retires after working non-stop for 38 years

My only purpose was to help other people along with earning a little living as well,” he says, with pride. The father of three is now planning his first proper holiday with wife Shashi, whom he has been married to for 39 years.

PTI | London | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:24 IST
Indian-origin shopkeeper in UK retires after working non-stop for 38 years

An Indian-origin shopkeeper from the south-eastern coast of England has retired after working every single day at a local convenience store for 38 years, including official holidays such as Christmas Day. Roy Kharbanda, 62, ran the store in Southampton and kept it open at least for an hour even on holidays, adding up to roughly 13,416 days’ non-stop work over the years.

“People think I’m bonkers. I worked every day for 38 years. At first it was run down, it had no stock. I slowly built it up,” he was quoted as saying in a series of UK media interviews. “It’s not a shop, it’s a community shop. My only purpose was to help other people along with earning a little living as well,” he says, with pride.

The father of three is now planning his first proper holiday with wife Shashi, whom he has been married to for 39 years. “Me and my wife don’t know each other. Since 1982 I’ve been at the shop and she’s been at home. We're just going to live day by day. Time will tell,” he said, on a lighter note.

Kharbanda began work at the store in October 1982 and retired on July 16 — when a 150-strong local crowd gathered to applaud him, some of them teary-eyed. The couple say they dedicated their lives to providing a good education for their three daughters and Mira, 34, is now a geneticist, Natasha, 33, an engineer, and 29-year-old Justine works as a lawyer for Microsoft.

"I have lived for my children. My view is that everything comes and goes. You can have holidays but they come and go. Education is forever. That is the mantra of my life,” he said. Kharbanda took over Testwood Stores on Marchwood Road in Shirley when he was 24 and went on to work there every day until his retirement this month. The convenience store is now run by his nephew.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

ICC WTC Rankings: England in third position after series win, India remain on top

England occupied the third place in the ICC World Test Championship points table after their win over the West Indies in the final Test in Manchester helped Joe Root and his men secure a 2-1 series victory. England are now on 226 points. In...

U.S. Congress pushing Homeland Security for details on protest surveillance

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is stalling its response to congressional committee requests for details on how the department is surveilling protests at federal buildings in Portland, Oregon, and elsewhere, three Capitol Hill sour...

People being shown buoyant dreams despite job losses, COVID spread: Rahul Gandhi

In an apparent attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that peoples jobs and savings have been snatched but they are still being shown lofty false dreams. His attack came amid reports that people wh...

FM invites AIIB to participate in USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday invited Beijing-based AIIB to participate in Indias ambitious USD 1.4 trillion about Rs 111 lakh crore infrastructure development programme which the government is keenly pushing to revive econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020