Left Menu
Development News Edition

France donates ventilators, COVID-19 testing kits to India

France has donated 120 ventilators and 50,000 COVID-19 testing kits to India to combat the spread of the virus as the total count of positive cases in the country has inched closer to 1.5 million-mark.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:44 IST
France donates ventilators, COVID-19 testing kits to India
French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Tuesday handed over medical supplies to RK Jain, Secretary-General of Indian Red Cross Society.. Image Credit: ANI

France has donated 120 ventilators and 50,000 COVID-19 testing kits to India to combat the spread of the virus as the total count of positive cases in the country has inched closer to 1.5 million-mark. French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Tuesday handed over medical supplies to RK Jain, Secretary-General of Indian Red Cross Society.

The French Air Force delivered the medical equipment on Tuesday. The French embassy, in a statement, said: "France and India are working together closely on the international response to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as providing reciprocal assistance according to the needs of the two countries". French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced the donation of medical equipment from France to India as well as the provision of technical expertise.

As part of this medical assistance package, France has provided to India 50 Osiris-3 ventilators and 70 Yuwell 830 ventilators with bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) mode. Osiris ventilators are particularly useful for emergency transport, intra-hospital transfer and recovery; they have different ventilation modes, including non-invasive ventilation.

The Yuwell 830 ventilators have BiPAP - a non-invasive technique to supply oxygen to the lungs without intubation. These high-quality ventilators meet the needs of Indian hospitals. France also donated 50,000 high-quality serological IgG/IgM test kits and 50,000 nose and throat swabs and modes of medical transport.

France had previously extended financial support of 200 million euros to India through the French Development Agency (AFD) to boost social welfare systems and protect vulnerable people in India. The credit financing agreement was signed on June 22, with the programme designed by the World Bank already being rolled out. India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a letter dated July 24 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Macron wrote about the decision taken by France to send medical equipment and technical assistance to India, stating that this gesture reflected the exceptional nature of the partnership between the two countries. "When France was going through a critical phase of this public health crisis earlier this spring, India was by our side. It played a very important role with regard to medicines. I wish to thank you once again for having authorised the export of medicines essential for the treatment of critically ill patients. This gesture reflected the exceptional nature of the partnership between our two countries," he said.

"India, in turn, is going through a difficult phase of the crisis. In these painful times for your nation, I desired France to stand fully by your side. To this end, I directed that we be able to respond to the needs identified by your administration by extending aid that is exceptional in its scope and modalities. I believe that it is during tough times that historic ties are forged and strengthened between nations," the embassy quoted Macron's letter.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

ICC WTC Rankings: England in third position after series win, India remain on top

England occupied the third place in the ICC World Test Championship points table after their win over the West Indies in the final Test in Manchester helped Joe Root and his men secure a 2-1 series victory. England are now on 226 points. In...

U.S. Congress pushing Homeland Security for details on protest surveillance

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is stalling its response to congressional committee requests for details on how the department is surveilling protests at federal buildings in Portland, Oregon, and elsewhere, three Capitol Hill sour...

People being shown buoyant dreams despite job losses, COVID spread: Rahul Gandhi

In an apparent attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that peoples jobs and savings have been snatched but they are still being shown lofty false dreams. His attack came amid reports that people wh...

FM invites AIIB to participate in USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday invited Beijing-based AIIB to participate in Indias ambitious USD 1.4 trillion about Rs 111 lakh crore infrastructure development programme which the government is keenly pushing to revive econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020