Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian, Chinese troops complete disengagement at most locations of border, says China

The reference to Pangong Tso, a major friction point, was conspicuously absent in the question asked by a reporter from China's official media. During the briefing, the spokesman noted that China and India have recently conducted "intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels.” “Now the frontline border troops have completed disengagement in most locations and the situation on the ground is easing," Wang said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:40 IST
Indian, Chinese troops complete disengagement at most locations of border, says China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The frontline troops of China and India have "completed" disengagement at most locations of their border, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday, adding the situation on the ground is easing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made this statement at a briefing here when he was asked whether the border troops from India and China have completed the disengagement from Galwan, Gogra and Hot Spring areas in eastern Ladakh. The reference to Pangong Tso, a major friction point, was conspicuously absent in the question asked by a reporter from China's official media.

During the briefing, the spokesman noted that China and India have recently conducted "intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels." "Now the frontline border troops have completed disengagement in most locations and the situation on the ground is easing," Wang said. Indian government sources in New Delhi said this statement is not correct.

At the briefing, Wang said, "We have held four rounds of commander level talks and three meetings of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC)." "Now we are preparing for the fifth round of commander level talks to study the settlement of the remaining issue. We hope India will work with China to implement our consensus and uphold peace and stability along our border areas," he added. Asked when the next commanders level meeting will be held, Wang said the information will be released in due course.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) on Friday said that India and China agreed on "early and complete" disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and may hold more military talks soon so as to work out further steps to ensure "expeditiously" complete "disengagement and de-escalation" and restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas. India had also asked China to "sincerely implement" the understanding on troop withdrawals reached by senior military commanders of the two sides.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a nearly two-hour-long telephonic conversation on July 5 to bring down tension between the armies of the two countries in eastern Ladakh. Both China and India commenced the disengagement process from July 6 following talks between Doval and Wang who are Special Representatives for the boundary question.

The tension in eastern Ladakh escalated manifold after the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. As per U.S. intelligence reports, the Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

7,717 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 282 deaths

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Maharashtra with 7,717 new cases reported on Tuesday. Maharashtra Health Department said that 10,333 patients were discharged on Tuesday and 282 persons succumbed to the virus.Total number of positive cas...

German bond yields fall to 2-month low on fears of second COVID-19 wave

Germanys 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in over two months on Tuesday, as markets remained cautious on the prospect of a second wave of coronavirus infections and the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Bund yields continued to fall af...

COVID-19: Punjab records highest single-day spike with 612 fresh infections, death toll rises by 19

Punjab reported a record one-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday with 19 fatalities, while the infection tally rose to 14,378 with the highest spike of 612 cases in the last 24 hours. Six fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, th...

Rajasthan crisis: Gehlot govt insists on July 31 session, won’t mention trust vote in agenda

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday sent a revised proposal for an assembly session to Governor Kalraj Mishra, sticking to its demand that the sitting should begin on July 31 and refusing to mention if it would seek a trust vote. Sources sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020