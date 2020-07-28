Left Menu
FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards

The winners will be announced on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:56 IST
FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The nominations for the annual Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television, were announced on Tuesday. The winners will be announced on Sept. 20. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix) "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (AMC) "The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix) "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO) BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO) "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC) "Insecure" (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix) "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV) "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

BEST LIMITED SERIES "Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

"Mrs. America" (FX) "Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix) "Watchmen" (HBO)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday" Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Yousef, "Ramy" BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me" Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure" Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession" Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession" BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show" Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" Zendaya, "Euphoria"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox" Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker" Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education" Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood" Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

