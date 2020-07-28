Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

In the first major race since Paris-Nice in March, the Austrian rider attacked with 700 metres remaining to finish eight seconds clear of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) in second and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who finished third. "I'm super happy," said Grossschartner. "Gijs is doing okay given the circumstances." Team Israel Start-Up Nation suffered a setback before the start of the race as they withdrew two riders due to coronavirus concerns.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:27 IST
Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohe's Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first major race since Paris-Nice in March, the Austrian rider attacked with 700 metres remaining to finish eight seconds clear of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) in second and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who finished third.

"I'm super happy," said Grossschartner. "I checked the parcours yesterday and I saw it wasn't a bad finish for me. "I went full gas and said, what can happen? If they catch me, they catch me. It's always better to be in front than to have to chase."

Jumbo-Visma rider Gijs Leemreize was forced to drop out of the stage after he suffered a finger injury in a horror crash with around 50 kilometres remaining. "Gijs is in the hospital, where the plastic surgeon will restore his damaged fingertip in the best possible way tonight," the team posted on Twitter https://twitter.com/JumboVismaRoad/status/1288143457643646983. "Gijs is doing okay given the circumstances."

Team Israel Start-Up Nation suffered a setback before the start of the race as they withdrew two riders due to coronavirus concerns. Alex Dowsett and Itamar Einhorn were pulled out after the latter came in contact with team mate Omer Goldstein, who is not competing in Burgos but returned a positive test this week.

A few hours into the race, Israel Start-Up Nation confirmed both riders are "perfectly healthy" and that Einhorn's test had come back negative. "Although I am pained to see the riders miss the race, we had to avoid any risk and take this extreme precautionary measure as the tests results were not available in time," Oscar Guerrero, the team's sports director, said in a statement.

"It's very unfortunate. I really feel for the riders."

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Senate Republicans push back on McConnell's $1 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief proposal

Republicans in the U.S. Senate pushed back on Tuesday against their own partys 1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, sending some U.S. stocks downward. McConnell and the cha...

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Forecasters on Tuesday issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean, saying a disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to soon strengthen into a tropical storm that might eventually reach the U.S. mainland. ...

2 nabbed in ex-Nissan boss' escape say they won't flee US

A U.S. magistrate judge improperly denied release to a father and son wanted by Japan on charges that they helped sneak former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of that country, their attorneys said Tuesday. Lawyers for Michael and...

Licence for stocking and sale of hand sanitiser no longer required: Govt

The Union Health Ministry has done away with the requirement of a licence for stocking and sale of hand sanitiser to make it more widely available for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemicAccording to an official notification, the ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020