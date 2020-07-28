Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey to suspend research in waters disputed with Greece

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his aides to “put this on hold for some time,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk. Last week, Turkey announced plans to dispatch research vessel Oruc Reis and two support ships to carry out operations through August 2 south of the Greek islands of Rhodes, Karpathos, and Kastellorizo.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:45 IST
Turkey to suspend research in waters disputed with Greece
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Turkey will suspend research for oil and gas exploration in disputed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean that abruptly raised military tensions with neighboring Greece, a top Turkish official said on Tuesday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his aides to "put this on hold for some time," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk.

Last week, Turkey announced plans to dispatch research vessel Oruc Reis and two support ships to carry out operations through August 2 south of the Greek islands of Rhodes, Karpathos, and Kastellorizo. The islands are close to Turkey's coastline. The declaration on Navtex, the international maritime safety system, angered Greece and prompted criticism by the United States, France, and other European countries.

"Greece gave an extreme reaction after our Navtex as if we will go occupy Meis Island (Kastellorizo)," Kalin said on CNN Turk. He said the planned area of exploration stood about 180 kilometers away from the small island. "Nevertheless, our president said 'since these negotiations are continuing, let's see what happens and put this on hold for some time," Kalin was quoted as saying.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey are at odds over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey has accused Greece of trying to exclude it from the benefits of potential oil and gas finds in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, arguing that sea boundaries for commercial exploitation should be divided between the Greek and Turkish mainlands and not include the Greek islands on an equal basis. Athens counters that Turkey's position is a violation of international law.

Serhat Guvenc, professor of international relations at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, said the presence of elements of the US Sixth Fleet for naval exercises in the area contributed to Turkey's decision to suspend the exploration — which he called a "strategic retreat" by Turkey. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group participated in surface exercises with the Greek navy between July 24-28.

"This was the direct result of the US involvement, although the message was subtle and there was never an overt threat either against Turkey or Greece. But the presence of such a formidable and sizable US naval force gives a clear message that Washington cannot afford to see a crisis between two of its allies turning into a hot conflict," Guvenc said. Kalin emphasized the need for negotiations, saying bilateral issues with Greece should be solved through dialogue rather than through threats on Turkey's bid for European Union membership.

He also suggested: "Everyone should continue working on their own continental shelves and conduct joint work in contested areas." In Athens, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas welcomed Turkey's decision. He described the latest research mission as "illegal" but added that he hoped the two countries could have substantive talks.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area...

Man rescues drowning youth, gets swept away in flooded river

A 50-year-old man who jumped into a flooded Kammavari river in Bhiwandi in Thane district to rescue a youth drowned on Tuesday, police said. An official identified him as Sides Shaikh.A 25-year-old man was in distress and Shaikh jumped in t...

Senate Republicans push back on McConnell's $1 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief proposal

Republicans in the U.S. Senate pushed back on Tuesday against their own partys 1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, sending some U.S. stocks downward. McConnell and the cha...

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Forecasters on Tuesday issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean, saying a disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to soon strengthen into a tropical storm that might eventually reach the U.S. mainland. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020