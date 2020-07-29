Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia tells U.S. it has no intention of injuring important China ties

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the United States and Australia shared a commitment to the rule of law and had reiterated their commitment to hold countries to account for breaches, such as China's erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong. She said the two sides had also agreed to form a working group to monitor and respond to harmful disinformation and would look at ways to expand cooperation on infectious diseases, including access to vaccines.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 00:23 IST
Australia tells U.S. it has no intention of injuring important China ties
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The United States and close ally Australia held high-level talks on China on Tuesday and agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based global order, but the Australian foreign minister stressed that Canberra's relationship with China was important and it had no intention of injuring it. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper held two days of talks in Washington with their Australian counterparts, who had flown around the world for the meetings despite the COVID-19 pandemic and face two weeks of quarantine on their return.

At a joint news conference, Pompeo praised Australia for standing up to pressure from China and said Washington and Canberra would continue to work together to reassert the rule of law in the South China Sea, where China has been pressing its claims. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the United States and Australia shared a commitment to the rule of law and had reiterated their commitment to hold countries to account for breaches, such as China's erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong.

She said the two sides had also agreed to form a working group to monitor and respond to harmful disinformation and would look at ways to expand cooperation on infectious diseases, including access to vaccines. At the same time, she said Australia did not agree on everything with Beijing - or with the United States.

"The relationship that we have with China is important. And we have no intention of injuring it," she said. "But nor do we intend to do things that are contrary to our interests." She said Australia and the United States had a shared interest in an Asia-Pacific region that was free, prosperous and secure and were broadly aligned on issues, including China.

"We don't agree on everything though. And that's part of a respectful relationship, is part of a relationship that has endured over 100 years of 'mateship.'" Payne did not elaborate on disagreements with Washington but said Australia made its own decisions and judgments based on its national interests and security.

"We deal with China in the same way. We have strong economic engagement, other engagement, and it works in the interests of both countries," Payne said. Pompeo, a persistent and forceful critic of Beijing, said in a speech last week that Washington and its allies must use "more creative and assertive ways" to press China to change its ways and called it the "mission of our time."

Pompeo also said then it may be time for "a new grouping of like-minded nations, a new alliance of democracies" for this purpose.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Amgen second-quarter revenue rises 6%, adjusted profit tops Street view

Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue rose 6 as higher sales of newer drugs, including recently-added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset declining sales of older medicines.The biotechnology company also posted much higher-tha...

Reports: Astros near deal with reliever Rodney, 43

The Houston Astros are close to signing 43-year-old reliever Fernando Rodney, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Completion of the deal is pending a physical, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.Rodney, who pitched for the Oakland Athle...

US STOCKS--Wall St pauses as pandemic hurts consumer confidence and earnings; stimulus underwhelms

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about weakening consumer confidence, disappointing financial results and a smaller than hoped for coronavirus aid plan from U.S. Senate Republicans. Weighing down the Dow were industr...

NBA-Bucks poised to trample Eastern Conference as season resumes

Playing on a single site away from fans in a quarantine setting, teams in the National Basketball Association NBA face plenty of unknowns as the league restarts its season this week.At least one thing, however, is not in doubt - the Milwauk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020