Prague reports highest 24-hour jump of 101 cases

The Czech capital has registered the highest day-to-day jump in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Overall, the entire Czech Republic recorded 275 new cases on Tuesday. The Czech Republic has had 15,827 confirmed cases with 373 deaths.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech capital has registered the highest day-to-day jump in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The health authority says 101 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

It says Prague has had over 24 infected per 100,000 people in last seven days. Overall, the entire Czech Republic recorded 275 new cases on Tuesday. In reaction to the recent surge in Prague, authorities reimposed mandatory masks at out-patient clinics and pharmacies.

Face coverings are also required in the city's subway network while authorities said Wednesday masks might become mandatory again in the entire public transport possibly at the end of summer. The Czech Republic has had 15,827 confirmed cases with 373 deaths.

