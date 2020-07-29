Left Menu
Development News Edition

US military in Japan says cases declining

Schneider said the US military is not changing its operations or planned movement of personnel because of the pandemic, but measures are being taken to protect their health and prevent the spread of the virus. He told reporters that each individual arriving from the US to Japan is quarantined for 14 days, then tested for the virus, and allowed to leave and start work only if they're virus-free..

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:30 IST
US military in Japan says cases declining
Representative image Image Credit: army.mil

The commander of US forces in Japan says strict measures are in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus by American military personnel entering Japan. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki has voiced worries about an outbreak spreading from the heavy U.S. military presence on the southern island.

According to Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, the commander of US troops in Japan, positive cases among the service members and other base employees have gone down over the last five days from 189 to 139. Most of the cases were in Camp Hansen and Futenma, both on Okinawa. Schneider said the US military is not changing its operations or planned movement of personnel because of the pandemic, but measures are being taken to protect their health and prevent the spread of the virus.

He told reporters that each individual arriving from the US to Japan is quarantined for 14 days, then tested for the virus, and allowed to leave and start work only if they're virus-free..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa mourns anti-apartheid activist Mlangeni

South African officials have gathered not always at a distance for the state funeral of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving member of the group including Nelson Mandela that was sentenced to life in prison at the h...

Vatican allegedly hacked by China ahead of key talks

The Vatican and the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong have been the targets of alleged Chinese state-backed hackers ahead of talks on renewal of a landmark 2018 deal that helped thaw diplomatic relations between the Vatican and China, according...

World-class fighter jets will prove to be game-changer: Shah after Rafale landing in Ambala

Calling touchdown of Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase as historic day for Indian Air Force and proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that world-class fighter jets will prove to be a game-changer. I...

Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on. The move came a day after Rajput...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020