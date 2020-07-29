US military in Japan says cases declining

The commander of US forces in Japan says strict measures are in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus by American military personnel entering Japan. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki has voiced worries about an outbreak spreading from the heavy U.S. military presence on the southern island.

According to Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, the commander of US troops in Japan, positive cases among the service members and other base employees have gone down over the last five days from 189 to 139. Most of the cases were in Camp Hansen and Futenma, both on Okinawa. Schneider said the US military is not changing its operations or planned movement of personnel because of the pandemic, but measures are being taken to protect their health and prevent the spread of the virus.

He told reporters that each individual arriving from the US to Japan is quarantined for 14 days, then tested for the virus, and allowed to leave and start work only if they're virus-free..