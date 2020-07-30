Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maine killing shows great white sharks are back, attracted by seals

The first fatal shark attack ever recorded in the U.S. state of Maine this week may be linked to rebounding populations of the great white shark and its prey the seal, experts said on Wednesday. Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, likely died instantaneously when bitten by a great white shark near Harpswell on Monday, officials said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 01:22 IST
Maine killing shows great white sharks are back, attracted by seals
Representative Image Image Credit: pexels.com

The first fatal shark attack ever recorded in the U.S. state of Maine this week may be linked to rebounding populations of the great white shark and its prey the seal, experts said on Wednesday. Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, likely died instantaneously when bitten by a great white shark near Harpswell on Monday, officials said. She was brought ashore by kayakers and pronounced dead at the scene.

The largest predator shark species, the great white has been depleted around the world by overfishing, including the possible use of its meat for fish and chips. But great whites have been protected from fishing under U.S. regulation since 1997 and seals by the 1972 Marine Mammal Protection Act.

"I like to characterize both populations as rebounding from high levels of exploitation," said Gregory Skomal, a senior fisheries scientist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries. The great white population is estimated to have returned to between 60 and 70 percent of what it should be in the U.S. Northeast, Skomal said, adding that he identified the shark in Monday's incident as a great white based on a tooth fragment that was recovered from the body.

"The theory of the case is these sharks are returning naturally to a habitat that is coming back into balance," said John King of the Atlantic White Shark Conservatory. Shark attacks of any type are rare, with five fatalities worldwide in 2019, but this marked the first fatal attack ever in Maine, according to the International Shark Attack File database.

In response to the incident, Maine officials restricted swimmers to waist-deep water at 10 state parks until further notice, as sharks typically avoid shallow water. Lifeguards were on duty and extra staff were assigned to search for sharks, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said. Experts suspect the shark mistook Dimperio Holowach for a seal as she was wearing a wetsuit. Great whites typically eschew humans for their preferred prey of seals and smaller shark species.

"They're really big, formidable creatures, but they are predators that are mostly interested in feeding on their natural prey," said Chris Fallows, a South African shark expert and photographer, speaking from a boat off Mossel Bay that he said was surrounded by great whites. The great white is under attack around the globe, particularly in the Southern Hemisphere hotspots around southern Africa and Oceania.

"Really the only population that has shown any sort of increase is in the Northeast of the U.S. and that is probably a result of seals being seen more frequently in that area," Fallows said. Scientists with the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach are using drones and other technology to study great white sharks along the coast of Southern California, trying to determine what environmental factors might bring them closer to humans.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bezos' snack, room ratings and 'the net': Key online moments from tech hearing

Two years after Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerbergs explanation to U.S. lawmakers - Senator, we run ads - exploded as a meme, online viewers again ridiculed key moments of a tech antitrust showdown on Wednesday.The chief executive...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes higher after Fed vows more support for the virus-battered economy

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, adding to gains after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the economy but cautioned that the outlook will depend significantly on the course of the virus.At...

Giants OT Solder opts out of season

New York Giants tackle Nate Solder is opting out of the 2020 NFL season over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Solder, 32, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Wednesday -- the same day he was due to report to camp -- saying h...

Brazil to issue new 200 reais bank note

Brazil will issue a 200 reais bank note, the currencys largest denomination, for circulation around the end of August, the central bank said on Wednesday. The note, at current exchange rates worth just under 40, will join the countrys two, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020