Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Congressional committee passes bill to promote Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legacies

The Act authorises the US State Department, in cooperation with the Indian government, to establish an annual educational forum for scholars from both countries that focuses on the legacies of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. It also seeks to develop a professional development training initiative on conflict resolution based on the principles of nonviolence; and establish a foundation to address social, environmental, and health priorities in India.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 06:30 IST
US Congressional committee passes bill to promote Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legacies

A key Congressional committee on Wednesday passed a bill, written by civil rights icon John Lewis, to promote the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. Cosponsored by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, the Gandhi-King Exchange Act was passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The bill would establish an exchange initiative between the United States and India to study the work and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

"John Lewis was a civil rights hero not only in the United States, but across the globe. John fought for human rights, equality and justice, and democracy for all. Just like Gandhi and Dr. King, Congressman Lewis shaped the world through his actions of nonviolence, and his life story will reverberate throughout history," Bera said. The Act authorises the US State Department, in cooperation with the Indian government, to establish an annual educational forum for scholars from both countries that focuses on the legacies of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

It also seeks to develop a professional development training initiative on conflict resolution based on the principles of nonviolence; and establish a foundation to address social, environmental, and health priorities in India. In 2009, Congressman John Lewis led a Congressional delegation visit to India to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr King's pilgrimage to India.

Inspired by his visit, Congressman Lewis created the Gandhi-King Exchange Act to seek to apply the philosophies of Gandhi and Dr King Jr to conflict resolution efforts and current policy challenges. "The Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act is a fitting tribute to his incredible legacy," said Bera, who is the longest serving Indian-American member of the Congress in history.

"As the world's oldest and largest democracies, the US and India have long traditions of upholding these shared values championed by figures like Gandhi, King, and Congressman Lewis. But they are increasingly under threat in both countries," he said. "This legislation will help ensure those values endure and remind us that by holding true to them, we embody and live up to the best of our two nations," Bera said.

Noting that Gandhi and Dr King Jr were dedicated leaders fighting for social justice and social change, peace, and civil rights in their respective communities, and countries and in the world, the Bill said the use of non-violent civil disobedience is a shared tactic that has played a key role in defeating social injustice in India, the US, and in other parts of the world. The bill, among other things, asks the administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to establish in cooperation with the Indian government the United States-India Gandhi-King Development Foundation.

The foundation shall identify development priorities and administer and oversee competitively awarded grants to private nongovernmental entities to address such priorities in India, including health initiatives addressing tuberculosis (TB), water, sanitation, and health (WASH), and pollution and related health impacts (PHI); pollution and climate change; education; and empowerment of women. It asks the president and chief executive officer of the United States Institute of Peace to develop a training initiative known as the Gandhi-King Global Academy. It will target representatives from governments, nongovernmental organizations, civic organizations, and educational, cultural, women's, civil, and human rights groups, including religious and ethnic minorities and marginalized communities in countries with ongoing political, social, ethnic, or violent conflict.

The academy would include a specific focus on the success of nonviolent movements, inclusion, and representation in conflict resolution; develop a curriculum on conflict resolution tools based on the principles of nonviolence; and make the curriculum publicly available online, in person, and through a variety of media. Asserting that Dr King Jr's effective use of Gandhi's principles was instrumental to the American civil rights movement, the bill says that there is a long history of civil and social rights movements in the United States and in India.

"As the relationship between the United States and India evolves, a binational foundation through which the governments of each country can work together and catalyze private investment toward development objectives would provide an ongoing, productive institution and symbol of the friendship and common ideals of the respective governments and their peoples," it said. John Lewis died on July 17 at the age of 80 and was a contemporary of fellow civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiwis invited to help recognise work in ethnic communities during COVID-19

New Zealanders are being invited to help recognise the work of the many unsung heroes in our ethnic communities during COVID-19.Aotearoa New Zealand is home to 942,000 people who identify their ethnicity as Middle Eastern, Latin American, A...

Seven-run inning propels Reds to rout of Cubs

Sonny Gray struck out 11 over 6 23 innings and Nick Castellanos grand slam highlighted a seven-run barrage in the fifth, as the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game slide with their 12-7 rout of the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. ...

4 arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts

Hong Kong police have signalled their intent to enforce a new Chinese national security law strictly, arresting four youths Wednesday on suspicion of inciting secession through social media posts. Three males and one female, aged 16 to 21, ...

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

An Australian woman has taken her ex-husband to court for giving their 16-year-old daughter permission to get a tattoo. Bradley Victory, 45, pleaded not guilty in Picton Local Court outside Sydney on Wednesday to charges of assault occasion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020