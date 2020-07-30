Left Menu
Development News Edition

Group: Egypt executes 7 convicted of killing police officer

Egypt executed seven people convicted of killing a police officer in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, after a trial that was “marred by serious allegations of torture,” an international rights groups said Wednesday. Hisham el-Ashmawi, a former Egyptian special forces officer, was hanged in March, according to the military, after his conviction for his role in planning dozens of deadly attacks on security forces.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 30-07-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 08:50 IST
Group: Egypt executes 7 convicted of killing police officer

Egypt executed seven people convicted of killing a police officer in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, after a trial that was “marred by serious allegations of torture,” an international rights groups said Wednesday. The defendants were accused of killing the officer and the attempted killing of another person during a fight in November 2013. A criminal court sentenced them to death, and the country's highest criminal appeals court upheld the verdict in 2018, Amnesty International said.

The police officer was shot to death while trying to break up a fight in Ismailia, according to court documents. The accused also allegedly tried to kill a civilian and seized the officer's weapon before fleeing. London-based Amnesty International condemned the executions as “shocking and cruel.” It said in a series of tweets that the trial was “marred by serious allegations of torture and other grave due process violations.” Three of the convicted appeared with visible bruises on their faces in a televised confession on Nov. 26, 2013, five days after the police officer's killing and before their trial even began “in blatant disregard of their right not to incriminate themselves,” the group said.

Amnesty International said it opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception, calling it a “cruel and inhuman punishment.” The state-run newspaper al-Ahram reported that the seven were executed Monday in a Cairo prison. The Egyptian Front for Human Rights, a local group, said its tally shows Egypt executed 34 people in the first six months of this year.

Among them was one of Egypt's most high-profile militant leaders. Hisham el-Ashmawi, a former Egyptian special forces officer, was hanged in March, according to the military, after his conviction for his role in planning dozens of deadly attacks on security forces. In June, authorities hanged a Libyan militant convicted of plotting an attack that killed at least 16 police officers in 2017.

Eight suspected militants were executed in February after their conviction of involvement in attacks on two churches in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and the Nile Delta city of Tanta. At least 44 people were killed in the April 2017 bombings. Islamic militants have stepped up attacks since the military ousted an elected Islamist president after big protests against his divisive rule in 2013. An Islamic State affiliate based in the northern Sinai Peninsula has repeatedly targeted security forces and the Christian minority.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawmakers batter Big Tech CEOs, but don't land many blows

Congressional lawmakers finally got a chance Wednesday to grill the CEOs of Big Tech over their dominance and allegations of monopolistic practices that stifle competition. But its not clear how much they advanced their goal of bringing som...

As tensions rise in SCS, US signs MoU to support Vietnamese fishermen against Chinese 'intimidation'

As tensions flare-up in the South China Sea SCS, which has been boiling for some time now, the prime contestants seem to be Vietnam and China. Both countries have been locked again in a stand-off, contesting each others claims of maritime r...

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

U.S. tech firm International Business Machines Corp on Thursday launched a research partnership with Japanese industry to accelerate advances in quantum computing, deepening ties between the two countries in an emerging and sensitive field....

Robert, White Sox rally past Indians to avoid sweep

Luis Roberts two-run single capped a four-run uprising in the ninth inning as the visiting Chicago White Sox averted a three-game sweep with a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez each added ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020