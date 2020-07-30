Left Menu
Development News Edition

VW cuts dividend as profits evaporate in pandemic sales slump

Its shares were down 5.1% at 130.58 euros a share, underperforming Germany's blue-chip DAX index which was down 1.8%. BENTLEY, BUGATTI Volkswagen, like most of its peers, has been bit hard by a drop in demand caused by the pandemic, which has led to restrictions on movement, economic crises and swathes of job losses globally. One earnings outlier, however, has been French rival PSA Group which delivered a second-quarter profit on Wednesday and reiterated its goal of achieving margins of over 4.5% in its automotive unit this year, even though these were down to 3.7% in the first half.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:52 IST
VW cuts dividend as profits evaporate in pandemic sales slump
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Volkswagen reported a second-quarter operating loss on Thursday as vehicle deliveries dropped by almost a third due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the German carmaker to cut its dividend despite a gradual rebound in demand. The multi-brand car and truck maker predicted a significant decline in full-year sales, even though it said it was seeing a gradual recovery globally as lockdowns eased.

The company said its 2020 operating profit, before and including special items, would be severely down on the year before, albeit in positive territory. The company posted an adjusted operating loss of 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) in the April to June period, down from a 5.1 billion euro adjusted operating profit in the year-earlier period.

Juergen Pieper, automotive analyst at Metzler Bank said the results were below expectations. "Revenue and operating profit are disappointing, so is the performance of VW and Audi. The outlook for the year is however encouraging, given the gradual sales recovery," said Pieper, who retains a "buy" rating on Volkswagen.

Volkswagen cut its dividend proposal for 2019 to 4.80 euros per ordinary share and 4.86 euros per preferred share from a previously targeted 6.50 euros per ordinary share and 6.56 euros per preferred share. Its shares were down 5.1% at 130.58 euros a share, underperforming Germany's blue-chip DAX index which was down 1.8%.

BENTLEY, BUGATTI Volkswagen, like most of its peers, has been bit hard by a drop in demand caused by the pandemic, which has led to restrictions on movement, economic crises and swathes of job losses globally.

One earnings outlier, however, has been French rival PSA Group which delivered a second-quarter profit on Wednesday and reiterated its goal of achieving margins of over 4.5% in its automotive unit this year, even though these were down to 3.7% in the first half. PSA has been more aggressive about restructuring its operations, and pared down the variety of vehicles it offers and withdrawn from some markets where it does not command a significant market share even before the pandemic.

Volkswagen said the adjusted operating return on sales in its automotive division fell to minus 9.1%, down from 8% in the year-earlier period, weighed down by charges to cover potential diesel risks. The group is reviewing its corporate structure but there are currently no new plans to explore divestments or listings, according to Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter, who said that all 12 brands, which include Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche and Audi, are still core to the business.

($1 = 0.8501 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Dabur Q1 net falls 6 pc to Rs 341 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.18 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 341.30 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due lower revenue from operations. It had posted a net profit of Rs 363...

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 150,000

The US has recorded over 150,000 Covid-19 deaths, another grim milestone that comes amidst warning from a top Indian-American physician that the country has failed to arrest the spread of the deadly pandemic. Americas coronavirus death toll...

Anushka, Virat come out in support of people affected by floods in Assam, Bihar

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that they have pledged their support to the people of flood ravaged Assam and Bihar. In a statement, Anushka and Virat said they are supporting three organis...

Israel's "Bibi generation" starts to turn on Netanyahu over economy and COVID-19

For two months, many Israeli television viewers watched nightly as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued warnings and updates about the novel coronavirus and imposed lockdowns.When infections fell, he went on television on May 26 to boas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020