Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orange signals possible reduction of Huawei mobile gear in Poland, Belgium

French telecoms operator Orange may cut its use of Huawei's mobile gear in Poland and Belgium amid mounting U.S. pressure to purge 5G equipment made by the Chinese giant in the region, Chief Executive Stéphane Richard said on Thursday. It is one of the least exposed European telecoms operator to the Chinese company, Richard said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:36 IST
Orange signals possible reduction of Huawei mobile gear in Poland, Belgium
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French telecoms operator Orange may cut its use of Huawei's mobile gear in Poland and Belgium amid mounting U.S. pressure to purge 5G equipment made by the Chinese giant in the region, Chief Executive Stéphane Richard said on Thursday. European countries are in the middle of a growing geopolitical storm between the United States and China, with heavy industrial and financial consequences for telecoms operators on the continent.

The United States say Huawei's equipment could be used by the Chinese government for espionage - a charge denied by Huawei and Beijing - and has pressed its allies to ban it. Britain has ordered the Chinese company's equipment to be purged from its 5G network by 2027. Sources told Reuters last week that France would de facto follow suite.

"There's part of the 5G network that we'll do with Huawei in Spain," Richard told reporters during a news conference. "In other countries (where we operate), such as Belgium and Poland, no final decision has yet been taken." "But it's obvious that we'll have to take into account the general political and geopolitical context that we see in Europe," he added. "Indeed, it's likely that, in time, the share of Huawei equipment in Europe will decrease."

Orange, which is controlled by the French state, does not have Huawei-made mobile equipment in the country. It is one of the least exposed European telecoms operator to the Chinese company, Richard said. Asked whether current pressure on Huawei could impact an existing 3-year-old partnership between Orange and the Chinese company in cloud computing services, Richard said it may not be as "relevant" today as it used to be.

"It's clear that this Huawei cloud infrastructure isn't necessarily the one we will be promoting in Europe today," Richard said. However, he added that Orange's business offers made with Huawei could still appeal to customers outside Europe, notably in Asia, where its division Orange Business Services also operates.

The comments come two days after Orange announced a far-reaching strategic partnership with Alphabet's Google covering data, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal BJP worker's body found hanging from tree in Kachuri village, kin blames TMC

The body of a local Bharatiya Janata Party BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in the Kachuri village of the East Midnapore district in West Bengal on Thursday. Purnacharan Das was found hanging from a tree in the early hours of Thursd...

University in Louisiana gets a USD 20M anonymous donation

A historically Black university in Louisiana has received a USD 20 million donation from an anonymous donor, the largest private contribution in the schools history. Xavier University of Louisiana announced the gift on Tuesday, saying the d...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 515 PM Nation DEL40 PM-LD MAURITIUS Indias development cooperation does not come with any conditions PM Modi New Delhi Indias development cooperation with other nations does not come with any condi...

Domestic CV industry volumes to contract 25-28 pc in FY21: ICRA

Domestic commercial vehicle CV industry volumes are expected to contract by 25-28 per cent in FY2021, ratings agency ICRA said on Thursday while maintaining a negative outlook on the segment. The contraction will bring industry volumes to l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020