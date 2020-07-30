Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe's security forces clear streets ahead of planned protests

Zimbabwe's security forces on Thursday cleared people off streets of the capital Harare and forced shops to close, a day before planned anti-government protests during the worst economic crisis in more than a decade. After midday, downtown Harare was largely empty. On Wednesday, Mnangagwa said Friday's protest would constitute an "insurrection" by the opposition.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:54 IST
UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe's security forces clear streets ahead of planned protests
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Zimbabwe's security forces on Thursday cleared people off streets of the capital Harare and forced shops to close, a day before planned anti-government protests during the worst economic crisis in more than a decade. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has struggled to keep his promise to revive the economy, with many Zimbabweans complaining they are worse off than when he replaced the autocratic Robert Mugabe after an army coup in 2017.

Activists have called for street rallies across the country on Friday over corruption in government and economic hardships. Soaring inflation has eroded salaries and pensions. Armed soldiers and anti-riot police patrolled on foot and in trucks, telling people to leave central Harare, while checkpoints blocked roads in.

"Why are they forcing shops to close before the stipulated time?" asked one nervous motorist, asking not to be named. After midday, downtown Harare was largely empty.

On Wednesday, Mnangagwa said Friday's protest would constitute an "insurrection" by the opposition. 'FULL ALERT'

A police statement said no demonstrations would be allowed. "All security arms of government are on full alert and will deal decisively with any individuals or groups fomenting violence and sending threats or provocative messages through the social media or any other means," it said.

Activists organising the protests on social media said they would press on and people would demonstrate in their neighbourhoods. "The protest is fluid. It will take whatever form that will disable the regime, and would be the beginning of many more in future," Promise Mkwananzi said by Twitter from a secret location where he was hiding from police. "The regime has already been shaken to the core. We have disrupted their comfort zones."

Critics say Mnangagwa, like other authoritarian leaders round the world, is exploiting the coronavirus lockdown to stifle dissent. Illustrating the crisis, senior doctors at government hospitals said they stopped work on Thursday over poor conditions, joining thousands of nurses who quit work last month.

Seven babies were stillborn in one night at a major hospital this week because their mothers did not get adequate medical care due to the nurses' strike.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

After death, special trains took them to their home districts

They had started their journey on foot from Maharashtra hoping to reach Madhya Pradesh, but it was their bodies that reached their home districts of Shahdol and Umaria by special trains on Saturday afternoon. The bodies of sixteen migrant l...

C'garh: COVID-19 patient recovers in Raipur; 4 cases left

A 27-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, following recovery, a health official here said. With this, the count of people who have recovered fr...

Philippine police capture country's most-wanted fugitive

Philippine police said Thursday they have captured the countrys most-wanted fugitive, a former lawmaker who was convicted years ago of corruption and murdering his wife. Former Rep. Ruben Ecleo Jr. was arrested with his driver while on his ...

HRD minister briefs vice prez on New Education Policy

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the New Education Policy on Thursday. The NEP 2020 was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.The minister also handed over a copy of the policy and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020