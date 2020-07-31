Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress awards its highest honour to USS Indianapolis crew

Congress has awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, its highest honour, to surviving crew members of the USS Indianapolis, the ship that delivered key components of the first nuclear bomb and was later sunk by Japan during World War II.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 02:35 IST
Congress awards its highest honour to USS Indianapolis crew
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Congress has awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, its highest honour, to surviving crew members of the USS Indianapolis, the ship that delivered key components of the first nuclear bomb and was later sunk by Japan during World War II. The ship, with 1,195 personnel aboard, delivered enriched uranium and other parts of the atomic bomb ''Little Boy" that was later dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in August 1945.

Four days after delivering its top secret cargo, the ship was sunk by Japanese torpedoes on July 30, 1945. Of nearly 900 men who went into the Philippine Sea, just 316 survived before being rescued nearly five days later. The death toll of 879 was the largest single disaster at sea in US Navy history. Survivors were stranded in the open ocean with few lifeboats and almost no food or water, enduring severe burns, dehydration and shark attacks.

"In an instant, her crew went from fighting the battles without to fighting the battles within,'' said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of a host of congressional and Navy leaders who spoke at Thursday's virtual ceremony honouring the eight surviving crew members on the 75th anniversary of the sinking. The Gold Medal was awarded to the ship's entire crew, living and dead, and will be displayed at the Indiana War Memorial Museum in Indianapolis.

After the sinking, the crew "fought to stay alert, to look after each other — literally to hold on for dear life,'' said McConnell, R-Ky. He and other speakers were shown on video because of the global coronavirus pandemic. "Those who perished in the water gave our nation the ultimate sacrifice ... but the true legacy of the Indianapolis was secured before those torpedoes struck,'' McConnell said. "Her crew turned the tide of the war. So to her crew members who are still standing watch: Your Congress and your nation say thank you.'' Retired Navy Capt. William Toti, who led a nuclear submarine named in honour of the Indianapolis, said the Gold Medal honours the crew's accomplishments — not the fact that the ship was sunk.

The medal "recognizes a fighting ship's crew, one that helped end the most terrible war this world has ever known,'' Toti said. He called the crew members "among the best the United States Navy has to offer.'' None of the crew members would call himself a hero, Toti added, "but they would all say they served in a crew of heroes.'' Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite addressed the surviving crew members directly, saying "All Americans owe you a forever debt of gratitude." Braithwaite called the sinking "one of the darkest chapters in our Naval history'' and said, "We can never forget the astounding grit and bravery shown by those who lived to tell the tale" or "the important lessons our Navy learned from that tragedy.'' The crew members epitomized the Navy's ethos of service above self, Braithwaite said. "Your service, your sacrifice embodied the core tenets of our Navy: honour, courage and commitment. We the Navy salute you and thank you for your service. Bravo Zulu shipmates.''.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump urges Democrats to help approve legislation for eviction moratorium

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Democrats to help approve legislation extending protection from eviction for renters who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.Were asking Democrats to work with us to find a solut...

Golf-Fowler grabs clubhouse lead in Memphis, Koepka finds form

Rickie Fowler put a poor recent run behind him to grab the clubhouse lead in the first round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on Thursday. Fowler, who has missed the cut in five of his last nine tournaments, birdied three o...

Amazon posts biggest profit ever at height of pandemic in U.S.

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted the biggest profit in its 26-year history as online sales and its lucrative business supporting third-party merchants surged during the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Amazon, the worlds largest online reta...

U.S. should not stand in way of U.N. chief naming new Libya envoy, Germany says

The United States should not stop United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from naming a new U.N. Libya envoy to replace Ghassan Salame who quit nearly five months ago, Germanys U.N. Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said on Thursday.Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020