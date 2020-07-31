Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air pollution does not respect borders, regional collaboration required: Experts

Underlining that Air pollution does not respect borders be it cities states or countries, experts from various South Asian countries have called for regional collaboration with the data creating models to improve the air qualities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:09 IST
Air pollution does not respect borders, regional collaboration required: Experts
Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs, US Embassy, David Kennedy,. Image Credit: ANI

Underlining that air pollution does not respect borders be it cities, states, or countries, experts from various South Asian countries have called for regional collaboration with the data creating models to improve the air qualities. A webinar 'Air Qualities in South Asia: Opportunities and Challenge' took place on Thursday during which top experts from the US, India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan talked about air quality in South Asia and discussed a roadmap towards cleaner air in South Asia.

Speaking during the webinar, Michael Greenstone, Director of Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) said that air pollution causes people to lead shorter and sicker lives, adding that average Indian would live 5.2 years longer if air qualities are brought with compliance to the standard set by World Health Organisation. Calling particulate air pollution as the single greatest threat, Greenstone said: "Air pollution causes people to lead shorter and sicker lives. 5.5 billion people currently live in areas that exceed the WHO safe guidelines for small-particulate pollution. Across the entire planet, an average person loses 1.9 years of life expectancy to particulate air pollution that is more than what people lose from smoking."

Greenstone said: "In India which is the second most polluted country in the world, an average person would live 5.2 years longer if air qualities are brought with the WHO standard" Similarly, average life expectancy in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal could go up by 6 years, 2.8 years and 4.6 years respectively if the WHO guidelines were met, he said.

Making the opening remarks during the webinar, Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs, US Embassy, David Kennedy, said that improving air qualities requires collaboration from within the countries and across regions "Air pollution does not respect borders be it cities, states or countries. Improving air quality requires collaboration from within the countries and across regions. It requires consistent long term focus, actions and attention by all sections of societies--policymakers, health professionals, frontline activists media students and every member of the public," he said.

Kennedy said that the US government has partnered with India on strengthening health systems. "The United States and India have a very close relationship, anchored at the mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill, and robust engagement in our citizens. The engagement between India and the US focuses on better monitoring of data on air pollution," he said.

Other speakers who spoke during the webinar are Ranil Dhammapala, Air Quality Fellow, U.S. Embassy, Colombo, Sri Lanka; Christopher Commins, Economic Officer, Economic, Environment, science & technology section, U.S. Embassy, New Delhi; Abid Omar, Founder, Pakistan Air Quality Initiative, Karachi. The webinar was organized by Lung Care Foundation. Dhammapala said that there is a strong indication that Artificial Intelligence is going to revolutionize air quality monitoring.

"Strong indication of data generated using AI is going to revolutionize air quality monitoring and help people make an informed decision," said Ranil Dhammapala. Meanwhile, Commins said that the effects of lockdown due to the COVID19 pandemic have given "us hope that change can occur and has reinforced technology as a means for it to happen".

Abid Omar stressed that there is a need for regional collaborations with the data creating models and have directly comparable transboundary data. "We need regional collaborations with the data creating models and have directly comparable transboundary data. We can then go forward towards making richer models about the flow of particulate matter pollution," Omar said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan plans state funeral for democracy champion labelled 'sinner' by mainland media

The Taiwanese government on Friday said it will hold a state funeral for former President Lee Teng-hui, a figure respected on the island for ending autocratic rule but branded by mainland Chinese state media as a national sinner. Dubbed Mr....

India's coronavirus cases rise by a daily record of 55,078

India reported another record surge in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 1.64 million, as the government further eases virus curbs in a bid to resuscitate the economy, while also trying to increase testing. Infections jump...

Rugby-Wallabies lock Simmons to leave Waratahs, linked with Irish

Wallabies test centurion Rob Simmons has confirmed he will leave the New South Wales Waratahs at the end of the Super Rugby AU competition to take a deal overseas. Simmons has been linked with a move to English Premiership club London Irish...

Mets' Porcello looks to bounce back vs. Braves

The Atlanta Braves look to continue building momentum while the visiting New York Mets will try to stop a brief slide when the division rivals meet again Friday. The four-game series will mark the second time the National League East foes h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020