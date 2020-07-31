French economy can beat forecast 11% drop in 2020 -Le Maire

French economy can beat forecast 11% drop in 2020 -Le MaireReuters | Paris | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 12:18 IST
The French economy should perform better than the 11% contraction forecast for 2020, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Le Maire told C News TV on Friday that measures such as state aid for companies, and a decision not to raise taxes in order to encourage consumer spending could enable a pick-up later this year.
"We will are going to fight to make sure we can do better than that 11 percent," said Le Maire.
