Left Menu
Development News Edition

American people overwhelmingly backs India over China: Survey

American people overwhelmingly back India over China and prefer the US government to support New Delhi in possible Indo-China military and economic conflict, according to a survey by Australia-based think tank Lowy Institute.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 12:24 IST
American people overwhelmingly backs India over China: Survey
Chinese and Indian flags. Image Credit: ANI

American people overwhelmingly back India over China and prefer the US government to support New Delhi in possible Indo-China military and economic conflict, according to a survey by Australia-based think tank Lowy Institute. The survey published on The Interpreter by Lowy Institute explores US public views on potential military or economic strife between China to India.

The web survey was conducted on a sample of 1,012 American respondents on July 7. The respondents were randomly assigned one of two versions of a prompt ---'If India and China were engaged in military conflict, would you support the US aiding India, China, or neither side?' or 'If India and China were engaged in economic conflict, would you support the US aiding India, China, or neither side?' According to results published by the think tank, 63.6 per cent of respondents would have the US support neither India nor China if they were to engage in military conflict with each other, compared to 60.6 per cent regarding economic conflict with each other.

For those who did choose to support one of the countries, however, it was overwhelmingly in favour of India. "For a military conflict between India and China, 32.6 per cent preferred that the US support India, as opposed to 3.8 per cent who preferred that the US support China. For an economic conflict, 36.3 per cent of respondents preferred US support for India, while 3.1 per cent preferred the US support for China," according to survey result.

The survey was conducted amid heightened tension between India and China as troops of both countries are engaged in a military standoff since May. While the US has blamed China of taking "incredibly aggressive action" along the Line of Actual Control, saying Beijing had a pattern of instigating territorial disputes. The think tank said China's broader actions in the region, especially as it thwarts democratic efforts in Hong Kong and pressures Taiwan, could similarly push Americans to have a more favourable view of India in any conflict.

"China's broader actions in the region, especially as it thwarts democratic efforts in Hong Kong and pressures Taiwan, could similarly push Americans to have a more favourable view of India in any conflict," it said. "The challenge for Indian officials, as well as US officials sympathetic to India, is to find ways to increase American public knowledge of China-India disputes and the importance of India as a strategic partner," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

38-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Manipur, toll rises to 5

Manipur registered its fifth COVID-19 death on Friday as a 38-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a doctor of the medical establishment said. The man, a resident of Lilong Khunou locality in Thoubal dis...

PM Orban expects investment boom in Hungarian economy in 2021

Hungarys economy will benefit from an investment boom in 2021 as a result of government programmes to help local companies, provided the country can prevent a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday....

FTSE 100 set for monthly declines, pressured by pandemic woes

Londons FTSE 100 was set for its first monthly decline since the coronavirus-driven crash in March as a historic slump in the U.S. economy fanned fears of a slower global recovery, while British Airways-owner IAG slipped on plans to raise e...

Beyonce drops vibrant 'Already' music video ahead of 'Black Is King' premiere

Just a few hours before her Black Is King visual album debuts on Disney Plus, American singer-songwriter Beyonce has given fans a brand new music video. According to Variety, late Thursday night local time, the 24-time Grammy winner dropped...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020