Left Menu
Development News Edition

First coronavirus positive pet dog in US dies: report

While it is unknown whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus played a role in Buddy's death, blood tests indicated the dog may have had lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system. According to the USDA, there is currently no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the coronavirus.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:09 IST
First coronavirus positive pet dog in US dies: report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A German shepherd, 'Buddy', which was the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus infection in a pet dog in the US has died here, according to a report. In June, the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) had announced the dog being the first pet in the US testing positive for the virus SARS-CoV-2 behind the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the dog showing signs, one of its owners, Robert Mahoney, had tested positive for COVID-19, and another had symptoms consistent with the virus. The owners told National Geographic that Buddy developed breathing problems in mid-April after Mahoney had been sick with the novel coronavirus for several weeks.

According to the report, Buddy's health declined steadily after he developed breathing problems and thick nasal mucus in April, and he was euthanised on July 11 after he started vomiting clotted blood. While it is unknown whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus played a role in Buddy's death, blood tests indicated the dog may have had lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system.

According to the USDA, there is currently no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the coronavirus. However, the novel coronavirus may spread from people to animals in some situations.

The evidence for this was reported in a study of two dogs in Hong Kong, published in May in the journal Nature, showing evidence of infection with the virus..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan president: 400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani dashed hopes Friday for a start to negotiations with Taliban insurgents, announcing the final 400 Taliban prisoners whose release is a prerequisite to start talks, will remain jailed. The announcement frustrate...

Mayawati bats for invitation to Dalit spiritual leader for Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony

BSP president Mayawati on Friday favoured&#160;that an invitation be extended to Dalit Mahamandelshwar Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it would have some impact on the Constituti...

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

COVID-19: UK announces stricter lockdown rules for England ahead of Eid

Millions of households in north England, including those in Manchester, Bradford and Leicester cities, face stricter lockdown rules than the rest of the UK from Friday amidst a feared spike and second wave of COVID-19 cases. The rules inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020