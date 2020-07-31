Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flavours of ice cream maker, 87, makes Hungarians nostalgic

His ice creams bring back the memory of old times. "This icecream is just like the ones we had 30-40 years ago, when a scone cost half a forint," said Erno Kocsis, a regular customer.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:59 IST
Flavours of ice cream maker, 87, makes Hungarians nostalgic

Families are once again queuing up at Laszlo Szeker's small, old-time ice cream parlour by Hungary's Lake Balaton, where the summer holidays are in full swing.

Szeker, a spritely 87-year-old, has been making and selling ice cream for 60 years. He had to shut down his business for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he is confident that he will make up for it. "Who had expected this? This is a strange epidemic ... I called it a pensioners' epidemic as it is mostly pensioners dying (from this virus)," he said.

Szeker keeps his shop open seven days a week in July, the peak of the summer season. He wears a mask as safety precaution, but serves his customers all day, despite temperatures scaling 33-34 degrees. Due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, most Hungarians are staying in Hungary for the summer, with the beaches and resorts of Lake Balaton, Central Europe's largest freshwater lake, a top destination.

On a board in front of Szeker he has written up the day's flavours: Lemon, apricot, hazelnut, chocolate, vanilla and pink Punch, a Hungarian favourite made with rum and raisins. Szeker declined to share his recipes, perfected over decades, but he said he only uses fresh fruits and real chocolate for his ice creams.

"I do not sell ice cream made from powder...it is milk, cream, sugar...I am already giving away my secret!," he says, smiling. His ice creams bring back the memory of old times.

"This icecream is just like the ones we had 30-40 years ago, when a scone cost half a forint," said Erno Kocsis, a regular customer. Szeker sells his icecream at 200 forints ($0.6873) per scone, way below the average price of 350 forints in Hungary. ($1 = 290.9800 forints)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Five drown in swimming accident in Aurangabad

Five persons, including four minors, drowned in a pond at Nathnagar Wadkha in Maharashtras Aurangabad district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon hours when the deceased, residents of Bhalgaon village in Aurang...

SC asks Jharkhand govt to consider reopening of historic Baidyanath and Basukinath temples

New Delhi, Jul 31 The Supreme Court on Friday told the Jharkhand government to consider reopening of historic Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple at Deoghar and Baba Basukinath Temple at Basukinath for devotees, as entries were restricted du...

Man accused of bestiality found hanging from tree in Bengal

Ridiculed for allegedly having sex with a cow, a 52-year-old man in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district suspectedly ended his life, police said on Friday. The body of Gautam Patra was found hanging from a tree in Ghoramara-Hathkhola vil...

Dutch court casts doubt on Polish judiciary in drug case

A Dutch court cast doubt on the independence of Polands legal system on Friday in a request for a ruling from the top European Union tribunal over the possible extradition of a suspected Polish drug trafficker. Polish rule of law has become...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020