Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi extends greetings to Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:37 IST
PM Modi extends greetings to Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha
PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. In a letter to Sheikh Hasina, he also lauded steps taken by Bangladesh to fight COVID-19 and said India will remain available to support the country's efforts in any way through capacity-building in the health sector.

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, I would like to extend my warmest greetings to the people and government of Bangladesh," he said. The Prime Minister said the festival, which is also celebrated in several parts of India, "reminds us of our deep historical and cultural links".

"We hope that this festival will further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries," he said. "As both our countries continue to deal with the COVID-19 situation, we appreciate the steps being taken in Bangladesh under your able leadership. I am confident that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times. We remain available to support your efforts in any way, including through capacity-building in the health sector," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Blackhawks look for Game 1 win on Oilers' home ice

Rogers Place in Edmonton accommodates a capacity of about 18,500 fans, a vast majority of whom typically shout their support for the Oilers while clad in the hometown teams navy blue, orange and white. Eerily, that wont be the case Saturday...

UK's Johnson names brother and Brexiteers to House of Lords

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named 36 new members to Parliaments unelected House of Lords on Friday, including his brother, a slew of prominent Brexit supporters and a Russia-born newspaper owner whose father was a KGB agent. The li...

Prostitution racket busted in Goa, 2 girls rescued

The Goa Police busted a prostitution racket in the state, Pankaj Kumar Singh, South Goa Superintendent of Police said. Police personnel from Goas Colva Police Station busted the racket.The accused, 37-year-old Vijay Singh, is a native of Ma...

Heat ready to compete again vs. Nuggets

The venue is different, the arena is empty and instead of preparing for next season, teams are finishing up the 2019-20 campaign. Regardless, the goal remains the same for the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, who restart their respective camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020