Dalai Lama expresses condolence over demise of former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui

Dalai Lama on Friday expressed his condolence over the demise of former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui.

In a letter to Lee Teng-hui's wife Tseng Wen-hui, Dalai Lama wrote, "As you know, I had the honour of meeting your husband during my first visit to Taiwan in 1997 when he was the first popularly elected President. Subsequently, we met again in Taiwan and at Peace Forums elsewhere and I regard him as a personal friend."

"His contribution to Taiwan's democratic development was an exceptional achievement. Today, Taiwan is a vibrant and prosperous democracy with a rich cultural heritage. Perhaps the best tribute we can pay him is to remember his courage and determination and emulate his dedication to democracy," he added.