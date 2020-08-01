Brazil reports over 52,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Brazil reported 52,383 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 2,662,485, Sputnik reported citing the national Ministry of Health. The death toll has risen by 1,212 to 92,475 people within the same period of time, according to the report.

Previous day, the country has reported 57,837 cases of coronavirus. Over 1.8 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak. Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 4.5 million COVID-19 patients.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, over 17.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, while the fatalities related to the virus stand at over 675,000. (ANI)