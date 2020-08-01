Seven dead after collision of two planes in Alaska

Seven people died after two small planes collided in Alaska, Sputnik reported citing regional Department of Public Safety. "At approximately 0827 hours on 7/31/2020, AST [16:27 GMT] in Soldotna received a report of a plane crash involving two aircraft near mile 91.5 of the Sterling Highway ... It was determined that two planes were involved. One plane had a single occupant, the other plane had six occupants. All were confirmed deceased on scene except for one person that succumbed to injuries during transport to the local hospital," the department was quoted as saying in a statement on late Friday.

The lawmaker who was killed, Gary Knopp, was a Republican member of the state House of Representatives, the speaker of the House, Bryce Edgmon, said in a news release. Those among the victims include regional lawmaker Gary Knopp.

As per the report, the National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI)