Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Belgian Van Aert powers to Strade Bianche victory

I'm really happy." Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten won the women's race for a second consecutive year as she continued her winning run after the resumption of the season. In the closing stages, the 37-year-old Mitchelton–Scott rider chased down Spaniard Margarita Victoria Garcia (Ale BTC Ljubljan), who had attacked with 45km to go.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 00:23 IST
Cycling-Belgian Van Aert powers to Strade Bianche victory
The Belgian rider, who finished third in the previous two editions of the 184-kilometre race, launched his decisive solo attack with 13km remaining on the final sector of gravel road. Image Credit: Flickr

Team Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert stormed to victory at the Strade Bianche one-day race on Saturday, as elite cycling returned after a five-month break due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Belgian rider, who finished third in the previous two editions of the 184-kilometre race, launched his decisive solo attack with 13km remaining on the final sector of gravel road.

The 25-year-old finished 30 seconds clear of Italian Davide Formolo (UAE Emirates) on the Piazza del Campo in Siena, while German Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the third spot. "Today was one long day of suffering and nobody felt that great. The heat was exhausting but I really focussed on hydration and keeping cool and, in the end, I got something left," Van Aert said.

"I really fell in love with this race two years ago and it was my goal to win. I'm 25 and I've already done it. I'm really happy." Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten won the women's race for a second consecutive year as she continued her winning run after the resumption of the season.

In the closing stages, the 37-year-old Mitchelton–Scott rider chased down Spaniard Margarita Victoria Garcia (Ale BTC Ljubljan), who had attacked with 45km to go. World road champion Van Vleuten went on to drop her rival on the Via Santa Caterina before cruising to the finish line.

Van Vleuten has won every race she started since winning the world championships in Yorkshire last September, with Saturday's triumph taking her to six consecutive victories. American Leah Thomas of Equipe Paule Ka rounded out the podium almost two minutes later.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

More Cardinals test positive; game vs. Brewers off

Multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals travelling party were positive for COVID-19 on preliminary tests, forcing the postponement of Saturdays scheduled game in Milwaukee against the Brewers. In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, M...

Cricket-Bairstow bashes the bowling as England win by four wickets

Jonny Bairstows quick-fire 82 in half as many deliveries proved enough to help England beat Ireland by four wickets in the second of their One Day Internationals at Southampton on Saturday. Bairstows innings laid the foundation for a second...

Reports: Jets LB Mosley won't play in '20, citing health concerns

New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley wont play in the 2020 season, opting out amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports Saturday. That leaves the Jets without Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and arguably the...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus in Congress: 14 members have tested or been presumed positive

At least 14 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - seven Republicans and seven Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, with Repre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020