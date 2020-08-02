COVID-19 death toll in Brazil rises to 93,563

Over 45,300 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Brazil in last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 2,707,877. According to a Sputnik report, which cited the latest data from the Ministry of Health, in the same period, the death toll increased by 1,088 to 93,563.

Over 1.8 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases stand at 17,703,272 while the death toll stands at 681,580.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States which has recorded more than 4.5 million COVID-19 patients. (ANI)