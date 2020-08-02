Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 15 in northern Cameroon

Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed 15 people and wounded six others in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon on Sunday, a security source and a local official told Reuters. In the early hours, assailants threw a grenade into a group of sleeping people inside the camp in the village of Nguetchewe, said district mayor, Medjeweh Boukar.

Reuters | Yaounde | Updated: 02-08-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 17:12 IST
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 15 in northern Cameroon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed 15 people and wounded six others in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon on Sunday, a security source and a local official told Reuters.

In the early hours, assailants threw a grenade into a group of sleeping people inside the camp in the village of Nguetchewe, said district mayor, Medjeweh Boukar. The camp is home to around 800 people, he said. The village is located in the Mozogo district, close to the Nigerian border in the Far North region.

Boukar was informed by residents that 15 had died. A security official confirmed the attack and the death toll. The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, they said. "The attackers arrived with a woman who carried the grenade into the camp," Boukar said, adding that women and children were among the dead.

Over the past month there have been twenty incursions and attacks by suspected Islamist militants, Boukar said. Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria.

The violence, which has cost the lives of 30,000 people and displaced millions more, has frequently spilled over into neighbouring Cameroon, Niger and Chad. In June last year, around 300 suspected Boko Haram militants swarmed onto an island on Lake Chad in Cameroon's far north and killed 24 people, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers stationed at military outposts.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Storm Isaias nears Florida's east coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned close to Florida on Sunday, set to brush the states east coast with strong winds, drenching rain and potential coastal flooding.By 8 a.m. 1200 GMT, Tropical St...

Thai army suspends U.S. training plans after soldiers contract COVID-19

Thailand has suspended plans for its army to undertake joint training with the U.S. military after nine Thai soldiers tested positive for coronavirus upon returning from Hawaii, the defence ministry said on Sunday. The Thai Army said the in...

IOCL to invest Rs 13,805cr to set up new plant in Odisha

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOCL will invest Rs 13,805 crore to set up a plant in Odishas Paradip to manufacture raw materials for the textile sector, an official said on Sunday. The project is expected to be completed by 2024, he said.The p...

NIA arrests six more people and conducts searches at 6 places in Kerala gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has arrested six more people and conducted searches at six places in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, an official said on Sunday. The agency has so far arrested 10 people in the case of s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020