18 killed, 11 injured in Boko Haram attack in Cameroon: ReportsYaounde
As many as 18 people are killed and 11 others are seriously injured in an attack by the Boko Haram group in northern Cameroon, L'Oeil du Sahel reported on Sunday.ANI | Far North Region | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:22 IST
Far North Region [Cameroon], August 2 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 18 people are killed and 11 others are seriously injured in an attack by the Boko Haram group in northern Cameroon, L'Oeil du Sahel reported on Sunday.
According to the newspaper, the attack took place on Saturday night near the settlement of Nguetchewe.
Boko Haram, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (banned in Russia), is infamous for numerous attacks and abductions in western Africa. Cameroon along with Nigeria, Niger and Chad are engaged in military operations combating the militants. (Sputnik/ANI)
