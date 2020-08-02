Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria says U.S. oil firm signed deal with Kurdish-led rebels

Syria's foreign ministry said on Sunday that an American oil company had signed an agreement with Kurdish-led rebels who control northeastern oilfields in what it described as an illegal deal aimed at "stealing" Syria's crude. There was no immediate response from SDF officials to a Reuters' request for comment.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:01 IST
Syria says U.S. oil firm signed deal with Kurdish-led rebels

Syria's foreign ministry said on Sunday that an American oil company had signed an agreement with Kurdish-led rebels who control northeastern oilfields in what it described as an illegal deal aimed at "stealing" Syria's crude. A ministry statement, published on state media, did not name the firm involved in the deal with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance that seized swathes of north and east Syria from Islamic State with U.S. help.

The statement did not give details on the agreement. There was no immediate response from SDF officials to a Reuters' request for comment. There was no immediate comment from U.S. officials. Damascus "condemns in the strongest terms the agreement signed between al-Qasd militia (SDF) and an American oil company to steal Syria's oil under the sponsorship and support of the American administration", the statement said.

"This agreement is null and void and has no legal basis," it said, adding that it was a violation of Syrian sovereignty. Syria produced around 380,000 barrels of oil per day before a civil war erupted following a crackdown on protests in 2011, with Iran and Russia backing President Bashar al-Assad's government and the United States supporting the opposition.

Damascus lost control of most oil producing fields in a stretch east of the Euphrates River in Deir al-Zor. Western sanctions have also hit the energy industry. U.S. President Donald Trump has said that despite a military pullback from northeast Syria, a small number of American forces would remain "where they have oil". The Pentagon said late last year that oilfield revenues would go to the SDF. (Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister observes fast as BJP seeks to step up pressure on Ker govt in gold smuggling case

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday observed a day-long fast at his residence here demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The fast was part of intensifying the BJPs protests ag...

Rahul wishes Shah speedy recovery

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery, after he was found to be suffering from Covid-19Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery, Gandhi said on TwitterShah said on his Twitter handle that he h...

Bangladesh records 886 new COVID-19 cases; conducts lowest number of daily tests in three months

Bangladesh recorded 886 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest daily increase in 85 days, as the number of daily sample tests hit a three-month low on Eid-ul-Azha, health officials said on Sunday. Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated ...

Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 620

Hanoi Vietnam, August 2 VNAANI Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, raising the national tally to 620 as of August 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Among the new cases, 16 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020