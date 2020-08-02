Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 620

Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, raising the national tally to 620 as of August 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:47 IST
Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 620
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hanoi [Vietnam], August 2 (VNA/ANI): Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, raising the national tally to 620 as of August 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Among the new cases, 16 were reported in the central city of Da Nang, nine in central Quang Nam province, two in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, one in the southern province of Dong Nai, one in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa and one in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Most of the cases are linked to the outbreak in Da Nang city, except for Patient No. 603 who returned from the US and was quarantined upon arrival. He is now under treatment at Khanh Hoa Hospital for Tropical Diseases. The number of cases relating to the outbreak in Da Nang has reached 173 since July 25. As many as 307 out of the total cases were quarantined right upon entry.

The committee's treatment sub-committee reported that 373 cases have recovered so far. Among the 247 active patients, six have tested negative for the coronavirus once and eight at least twice. There have been five deaths. (VNA/ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE, Iran foreign ministers discuss COVID challenge

The foreign ministers of longstanding regional foes Iran and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Sunday that they would strive to cooperate during the COVID-19 pandemic.In a video call during which they also exchanged greetings for the Musli...

Protests in the long term: How is a lasting legacy cemented?

What sort of staying power does it take for a protest movement to be judged a success This year, without a centralised team of senior leaders, perhaps the largest protest movement in US history has been unfolding nationwide since the May ...

IPL final to be played on Nov 10, evening matches to start half-an-hour earlier than usual

The finals of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be played on November 10, the sources within the BCCI confirmed on Sunday. The IPLs governing council met earlier today, and it has also been decided that the evening matches will start ...

Multiple bombs explode outside jail compound in Afghanistan

At least three bombs exploded outside a jail compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, officials said as they rushed police forces to the scene.Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, said a huge car bomb ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020