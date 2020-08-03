Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel downs rocket launched by Gaza militants

The Israeli military said it intercepted a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night in a rare attack punctuating months of relative calm. Sunday's attack was the first case of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave in nearly a month.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-08-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 00:26 IST
Israel downs rocket launched by Gaza militants
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Israeli military said it intercepted a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night in a rare attack punctuating months of relative calm. Air raid sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. The military said the Iron Dome missile defense system downed an incoming rocket. There were no reports of casualties, but Israeli media reported damage to a vehicle. Sunday's attack was the first case of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave in nearly a month. In early July, Gaza militants fired three rockets toward Israel, resulting in no casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire. Israel and Hamas have largely maintained an informal cease-fire agreement in recent months after three wars and numerous smaller battles in the Gaza Strip, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the Hamas militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in the strip in 2007.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attack on Afghan jail, scores of prisoners flee

An attack claimed by Islamic State on a jail compound in the Afghan city of Jalalabad killed at least three people and injured dozens, triggering heavy fighting in which scores of prisoners escaped, an official said.Sohrab Qaderi, a provinc...

Kosovo prime minister says he has COVID-19

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks. I dont have symptoms expect a very mild cough, Hoti said on his Facebook page.Hotis government has faced criticism fo...

Trout welcomes son, misses fourth game

Reigning American League MVP Mike Trout will be out of the Los Angeles Angels lineup for the fourth straight game on Sunday following the birth of his first child. Trout was placed on the paternity list on Thursday, the same day his wife, J...

Reports: New positive tests for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals received multiple new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, multiple outlets reported. An exact number was not immediately known, nor was it clear if any players were involved.The Cardinals have not played since Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020