Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA says no reason for Swiss authorities to investigate Infantino

Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 03-08-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 00:26 IST
Soccer-FIFA says no reason for Swiss authorities to investigate Infantino
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@newfifanow)

Global soccer body FIFA has said there is no reason for Swiss authorities to launch criminal proceedings against its president Gianni Infantino who will continue in his role as normal. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber. Lauber and Infantino have already denied wrongdoing.

"There was and is absolutely no reason to open any investigation because nothing remotely criminal has happened and there is nothing at all to suggest any form of criminal wrongdoing," said FIFA in a statement on Sunday. It said that the meetings were not secret and took place in public places, such as hotels and restaurants, chosen by the Swiss Attorney General's office.

"FIFA and the FIFA President categorically deny any implication or suggestion that the FIFA President would ever have attempted to exert any form of improper influence on the Swiss Federal Prosecutor," it added. FIFA said that special prosecutor Stefan Keller, who opened the proceedings, has "presented no serious elements or legal basis for the opening of any investigation and lacks any detail as to the substance of the case."

It added: "The FIFA President will continue to fully assume his functions within FIFA and fulfill his duties and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in Switzerland and around the world."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attack on Afghan jail, scores of prisoners flee

An attack claimed by Islamic State on a jail compound in the Afghan city of Jalalabad killed at least three people and injured dozens, triggering heavy fighting in which scores of prisoners escaped, an official said.Sohrab Qaderi, a provinc...

Kosovo prime minister says he has COVID-19

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks. I dont have symptoms expect a very mild cough, Hoti said on his Facebook page.Hotis government has faced criticism fo...

Trout welcomes son, misses fourth game

Reigning American League MVP Mike Trout will be out of the Los Angeles Angels lineup for the fourth straight game on Sunday following the birth of his first child. Trout was placed on the paternity list on Thursday, the same day his wife, J...

Reports: New positive tests for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals received multiple new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, multiple outlets reported. An exact number was not immediately known, nor was it clear if any players were involved.The Cardinals have not played since Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020