Baloch activists hold protest in Germany against human rights violations in Balochistan

The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest in Hannover against the recent brutal killing of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab police in Rajanpur, some 400 km from Lahore.

ANI | Hannover | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:13 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest in Hannover against the recent brutal killing of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab police in Rajanpur, some 400 km from Lahore. The BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protest to highlight crimes against the people of Balochistan by Pakistani authorities. They also launched a social media campaign titled #justiceforbalochpeople.

BRP Germany President Jawad Baloch appealed to the Human rights institutions to take notice of the killing of abducted tribal Baloch people. The Baloch activists said that the victims were abducted from different places and killed in a fake encounter in Rajanpur on July 31.

They were identified as Ghulam Hussain Bugti, Ramzan Bugti, Master Ali Bugti and two others. The Punjab police claimed that they belonged to the outlawed Balochistan Republic Army (BLA).

A large number of Baloch people, including political activists, journalists and other intellectuals have been victims of enforced disappearance in the Balochistan province. The Baloch activists claim that they have been abducted by secret agencies, the ISI and MI, and many of them are languishing in isolated detention centres.

The security forces also kill many of them and throw their mutilated bodies in isolated places, claim the Baloch political parties. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

