Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honouring tradition, French artisans harvest salt from the sea

They then move onto the next lagoon and repeat the process. Durot, who has been doing the job for 23 years, said the high temperatures this month meant more work, as the evaporating water yields more salt. "This year, in 2020, we're seeing really good productivity," he said on a break from raking up salt.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:30 IST
Honouring tradition, French artisans harvest salt from the sea

In the salt marshes of north-west France, Franch Durot, a rake in his hand and a hat to keep off the baking sun, is following in a time-honoured tradition, harvesting salt from the sea by hand. It is a craft that has been practised at Guerande, in the French region of Brittany, for hundreds of years and has made the salt that comes from here into a delicacy that commands high prices around the world.

The low-lying marshes have been criss-crossed with a grid of earth mounds that creates a network of rectangular lagoons. Sea water from the Atlantic is flushed into the lagoons through ditches, then allowed to evaporate. When the salt in the water reaches the right concentration, it forms into snowflake-like crystals which the workers rake out of the water into small white heaps and load into wheelbarrows. They then move onto the next lagoon and repeat the process.

Durot, who has been doing the job for 23 years, said the high temperatures this month meant more work, as the evaporating water yields more salt. "This year, in 2020, we're seeing really good productivity," he said on a break from raking up salt. "We're facing a peak of heat at the moment."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

It's been very fulfilling: Vidya Balan on 15 years in Bollywood

From Parineeta to Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry and the Bollywood star says she is grateful to be living the only dream she had to be an actor. There have been ups and downs along the journe...

Macular degeneration may increase severity of COVID-19: Study

People with age-related macular degeneration an eye disorder caused by overactive immune system -- are at greater risk of developing severe complications and dying from COVID-19, according to a study. Complement, one of the immune systems ...

Lord Ram's name makes time auspicious: MP CM on Digvijaya

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit back at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who has demanded that Wednesdays bhoomi pujan ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya be put off in view of an inausp...

Vietnam says it has no plans for widespread lockdown

Vietnam has no plans for a widespread lockdown and will only put areas considered epicentres under strict quarantine, the governments spokesperson said on Monday. We will only implement social distancing in areas considered virus epicentres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020