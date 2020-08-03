Islamic State storm Afghan jail, freeing hundreds of prisoners

Islamic State storm Afghan jail, freeing hundreds of prisonersReuters | Kabul | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:44 IST
More than 300 prisoners were at large on Monday after an attack by Islamic State on an Afghan prison, the governor's spokesman said on Monday, as clashes continued between prisoners and security forces.
The assault began on Sunday night on the jail in the eastern city of Jalalabad, with at least 29 people killed and more than 50 wounded, Attaullah Khugyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said. Of the 1,793 prisoners, just over 1,025 had tried to escape and been recaptured and 430 had remained inside the prison.
"The rest are missing," he said. He said civilians, prisoners and members of security forces were among the victims.
"Eight gunmen were killed as some areas, where the attackers had taken positions, were cleared," he said.
