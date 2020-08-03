Nepal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with 418 new infections

Nepal has reported 418 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the number of infections in the country to 20,750, while 57 people have died due to the disease, the health ministry said on Monday. A total of 14,961 patients have been discharged after recovery, which accounts for 72.1 per cent of the total infected cases, the Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Jageshar Gautam told reporters.

As of Monday, 5,732 active cases had been reported from various isolation centres across the country. With 418 new infections, the number of the COVID-19 cases has soared to 20,750 in the country, the official said. Among the active cases, the highest number is in Province 2 (2,357) while Gandaki has the lowest number of cases (272).

Urban areas like Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Pokhara, Birgunj and Nepalgunj have been witnessing gathering of large number of people. These city centres could be the hotspots for COVID-19, the health ministry warned. Rautahat, Mahottari and Kailali have more than 500 active cases each, while Bhojpur, Sankhu, Manang and Mustang have reported no active cases, Gautam said.

As many as 57 people have succumbed to the viral infection, which is 0.28 per cent of the total infection, the spokesperson said. The government has conducted 398,907 tests across the country.